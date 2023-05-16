Advanced search
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
05:58pm EDT 2023-05-16
358.65 USD   -0.78%
US government CDS spreads decline as debt ceiling negotiations progress

05/16/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknotes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of the cost to insure exposure to U.S. government debt declined on Tuesday as Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a debt default.

Spreads on U.S. one-year credit default swaps, market-based gauges of the risk of a default, declined to 155 basis points from 164 basis points on Monday, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Spreads on five-year CDS decreased to 69 basis points from 72 bps on Monday.

Investor jitters around a possible U.S. default have intensified in recent weeks as the deadline to raise the government's borrowing cap looms closer than what many in the market had anticipated.

A closely-watched meeting on Tuesday between President Biden and McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, ended on an upbeat note, with the White House describing the meetings as "productive and direct."

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Leslie Adler and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 363 M - -
Net income 2023 3 069 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 37,5x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,37x
Nbr of Employees 39 911
Free-Float 78,3%
