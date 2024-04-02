The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Mar +155K (7) +140K 0945 S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI Mar 51.7 (8) 51.7* 1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Mar 52.7 (23) 52.6 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 30 213K (15) 210K 0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Feb $67.7B (19) $67.43B Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Mar +200K (25) +275K 0830 Unemployment Rate Mar 3.8% (25) 3.9% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M** Mar +0.3% (23) +0.14% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y** Mar +4.1% (9) +4.28% 1500 Consumer Credit Feb +$12.0B (12)+$19.5B *March Flash Reading **All private-sector workers (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-24 1014ET