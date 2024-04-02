The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0815  ADP Jobs                      Mar        +155K   (7)  +140K 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Svcs PMI      Mar         51.7   (8)   51.7* 
          1000  ISM Non-Mfg PMI               Mar         52.7   (23)  52.6 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Mar 30      213K   (15)  210K 
          0830  U.S. Trade Deficit            Feb        $67.7B  (19) $67.43B 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls              Mar        +200K   (25) +275K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate             Mar         3.8%   (25)  3.9% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M**       Mar        +0.3%   (23) +0.14% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y**       Mar        +4.1%   (9)  +4.28% 
          1500  Consumer Credit               Feb       +$12.0B  (12)+$19.5B 
 
*March Flash Reading 
**All private-sector workers 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
