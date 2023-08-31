The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +170K (23) +187K 0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 3.5% (23) 3.5% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages M/M* Aug +0.3% (21) +0.42% 0830 Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y* Aug +4.4% (10) +4.36% 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Aug 47.0 (8) 47.0** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 46.9 (22) 46.4 1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.5% (19) +0.5% *All private-sector workers **Aug Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

