The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0830  Nonfarm Payrolls               Aug       +170K   (23) +187K 
          0830  Unemployment Rate              Aug        3.5%   (23)  3.5% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages M/M*         Aug       +0.3%   (21) +0.42% 
          0830  Avg. Hourly Wages Y/Y*         Aug       +4.4%   (10) +4.36% 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Aug        47.0   (8)   47.0** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Aug        46.9   (22)  46.4 
          1000  Construction Spending          Jul       +0.5%   (19) +0.5% 
 
*All private-sector workers 
**Aug Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
