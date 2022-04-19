Log in
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL, INC.

(SPGI)
04/19 11:18:42 am EDT
395.05 USD   +1.15%
automotiveMastermind Introduces Mastermind Academy for Continued Dealership Education and Support

04/19/2022 | 10:56am EDT
New resource keeps dealers updated on Mastermind's latest features and offers ongoing training

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and a provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has launched its first external learning management system – Mastermind Academy.

Mastermind Academy is designed to help dealerships best leverage the power of Mastermind, the company's flagship automated sales and marketing platform. Enhancing both aM's on-site and virtual trainings that typically take place every 30-45 days, Mastermind Academy offers on-demand online learning content for dealer partner employees – both existing sales teams and new hires – that's easy to consume and self-paced.

"At automotiveMastermind, we consider ourselves an extension of our dealer partners' sales and management teams. The launch of Mastermind Academy is the next evolution of expanding a core value of ours, which is to provide our dealer partners an unmatched level of support," said Matt Leone, Chief Executive Officer of aM. "Enhanced training designed for veteran Mastermind users, as well as new hires, ensures that dealerships are leveraging Mastermind to their greatest advantage and keeps everyone aligned with the dealership's goals and priorities."

Mastermind Academy offers three training routes:

  • A Courses page with learning paths covering the fundamentals and tactical ways to use Mastermind.
  • A Best Practices page that offers short articles, micro-learning how-to videos about specific Mastermind features, and downloadable scripts & templates for users to leverage.
  • A Dealer Resource page, which keeps dealer partners updated on the company's latest offerings and events.

"We've utilized Mastermind Academy as part of our onboarding process for the last few months, and this new resource is easy to understand, engaging and effective," said Devin Bodily, Internet sales director at The All New Joe Myers Ford in Houston, Texas. "With the inclusion of assistance from our dedicated dealer relations manager, our sales team's follow through and presentation of the platform is much more effective."

Mastermind Academy also offers certifications for dealer employees who complete learning path courses, and the certifications can be shared on the user's LinkedIn profile.

About automotiveMastermind      
Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, empowers dealers to close more deals by predicting future buyers and consistently marketing to them. Its proprietary automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, helps dealerships generate success in loyalty, service and conquest portfolios through a combination of turnkey predictive analytics, proactive marketing and dedicated consultative services.     

automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com.     

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotivemastermind-introduces-mastermind-academy-for-continued-dealership-education-and-support-301528148.html

SOURCE automotiveMastermind


© PRNewswire 2022
