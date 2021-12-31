Log in
    SPGI   US78409V1044

S&P GLOBAL INC.

(SPGI)
  Report
iTeos Therapeutics Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

12/31/2021 | 05:46pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASD: ITOS) will replace Magellan Health Inc. (NASD: MGLN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, January 5. S&P 500 constituent Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is acquiring Magellan Health in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

January 5, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

iTeos Therapeutics

ITOS

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Magellan Health

MGLN

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iteos-therapeutics-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301452438.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2021
