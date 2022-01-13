|
S Pool : FY2021_Performance Results Briefing Materials
Results Briefing Materials
FY2021
January 13, 2022
S-Pool, Inc.
First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange (2471)
-
FY2021 Performance Results
-
FY2021 Overview by Business Segment
-
FY2022 Business Policies
-
FY2022 Performance Forecasts Details
-
Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan
-
Dividend Policy/Dividend Plan
|
|
2
1. FY2021 Performance Results
|
|
3
Performance Highlights
|
|
|
|
Dispersing the impact of COVID-19 through portfolio management and
|
|
FY2021
|
|
continuing to set record highs
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
24,862 million yen (YoY change +18.3%)
|
|
overview of
|
|
|
financial
|
|
Operating profit
|
2,668 million yen (YoY change +19.7%)
|
|
results
|
|
|
|
|
1,881 million yen (YoY change +19.0%)
|
|
|
|
Net income*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Net income attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Human Resource Outsourcing Services]
|
|
FY2021
|
|
Net sales of
|
17,234 million yen (YoY change +13.0%)
|
|
overview by
|
|
The call center business continued to drive net sales. Transactions on consignment grew alongside growth in
|
|
|
the spot staffing business.
|
|
|
|
|
business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Special Needs Employment Services]
|
4,577 million yen (YoY change +37.2%)
|
|
segment
|
|
Net sales of
|
|
|
|
|
The pace of growth accelerated. Equipment sales achieved significant increases over initial targets and the
|
|
|
|
previous net sales record.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Setting the goal to achieve record net sales for 10 consecutive years and
|
|
|
|
operating profit for seven consecutive years
|
|
FY2022
|
|
Net sales
|
28,770 million yen (YoY change +15.7%)
|
|
performance
|
|
Operating profit
|
3,200 million yen (YoY change +19.9%)
|
|
forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
Projected dividend
|
|
|
8.0 yen (previous year: 6.0 yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
FY2021 Financial Results (YoY Comparison)
-
Achieving roughly 20% growth for both net sales and profits
(Unit: million yen)
Net sales
Gross profit
Gross profit margin (%)
Selling and administrative expenses
Selling and administrative expenses/ net sales (%)
Operating profit
Operating profit margin (%)
Ordinary profit
Quarterly net income attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
FY2021
|
|
FY2020
|
|
result
|
|
result
|
|
24,862
|
|
21,009
|
|
7,530
|
|
6,377
|
|
30.3%
|
|
30.4%
|
|
4,862
|
|
4,148
|
|
19.6%
|
|
19.7%
|
|
2,668
|
|
2,228
|
|
10.7%
|
|
10.6%
|
|
2,673
|
|
2,229
|
|
1,881
|
|
1,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY change
|
YoY change
|
(%)
|
|
+3,853
|
+18.3%
|
+1,153
|
+18.1%
|
|
-0.1 pt
|
+713
|
+17.2%
|
|
-0.1 pt
|
+439
|
+19.7%
|
|
+0.1 pt
|
+443
|
+19.9%
|
+300
|
+19.0%
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
