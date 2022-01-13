Log in
    2471   JP3163900008

S-POOL, INC.

(2471)
  Report
S Pool : FY2021_Performance Results Briefing Materials

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
Results Briefing Materials

FY2021

January 13, 2022

S-Pool, Inc.

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange (2471)

Contents

  1. FY2021 Performance Results
  2. FY2021 Overview by Business Segment
  3. FY2022 Business Policies
  4. FY2022 Performance Forecasts Details
  5. Progress of the Medium-term Management Plan
  6. Dividend Policy/Dividend Plan

Copyright © Spool Inc. All Right Reserved.

2

1. FY2021 Performance Results

Copyright © Spool Inc. All Right Reserved.

3

Performance Highlights

Dispersing the impact of COVID-19 through portfolio management and

FY2021

continuing to set record highs

Net sales

24,862 million yen (YoY change +18.3%)

overview of

financial

Operating profit

2,668 million yen (YoY change +19.7%)

results

1,881 million yen (YoY change +19.0%)

Net income*

*Net income attributable to owners of the parent

[Human Resource Outsourcing Services]

FY2021

Net sales of

17,234 million yen (YoY change +13.0%)

overview by

The call center business continued to drive net sales. Transactions on consignment grew alongside growth in

the spot staffing business.

business

[Special Needs Employment Services]

4,577 million yen (YoY change +37.2%)

segment

Net sales of

The pace of growth accelerated. Equipment sales achieved significant increases over initial targets and the

previous net sales record.

Setting the goal to achieve record net sales for 10 consecutive years and

operating profit for seven consecutive years

FY2022

Net sales

28,770 million yen (YoY change +15.7%)

performance

Operating profit

3,200 million yen (YoY change +19.9%)

forecasts

Projected dividend

8.0 yen (previous year: 6.0 yen)

Copyright © Spool Inc. All Right Reserved.

4

FY2021 Financial Results (YoY Comparison)

  • Achieving roughly 20% growth for both net sales and profits

(Unit: million yen)

Net sales

Gross profit

Gross profit margin (%)

Selling and administrative expenses

Selling and administrative expenses/ net sales (%)

Operating profit

Operating profit margin (%)

Ordinary profit

Quarterly net income attributable to owners of the parent

FY2021

FY2020

result

result

24,862

21,009

7,530

6,377

30.3%

30.4%

4,862

4,148

19.6%

19.7%

2,668

2,228

10.7%

10.6%

2,673

2,229

1,881

1,580

YoY change

YoY change

(%)

+3,853

+18.3%

+1,153

+18.1%

-0.1 pt

+713

+17.2%

-0.1 pt

+439

+19.7%

+0.1 pt

+443

+19.9%

+300

+19.0%

Copyright © Spool Inc. All Right Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

S-Pool Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
