S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of Interim Dividend Payment of S PRIME Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

Ref : SREIT/031/2022

9 August 2022

Subject: Notification of Interim Dividend Payment

of S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (SPRIME)

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

S REIT Management Company Limited (the "Company") as the REIT manager of S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ( "SPRIME") would like to inform you that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6/2022 held on 9 August 2022 passed a resolution to approve the interim dividend payment from the operation results of 1 April 2022 - 30 June 2022, at the rate of Baht 0.1493 per unit, totaling Baht 66,699,775 to the trust unitholders.

The Board of Directors' Meeting set a book closing date for determining the trust unitholders who are entitled to receive the interim dividend on 24 August 2022 and the payment date on 5 September 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

S REIT Management Company Limited

- Mr. Achawit Singsuwan -

-----------------------------------------

(Mr. Achawit Singsuwan)

Managing Director