  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRIME   TH8934010001

S PRIME GROWTH LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(SPRIME)
S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of Interim Dividend Payment of S PRIME Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
Ref : SREIT/031/2022

9 August 2022

Subject: Notification of Interim Dividend Payment

of S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (SPRIME)

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

S REIT Management Company Limited (the "Company") as the REIT manager of S Prime Growth Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ( "SPRIME") would like to inform you that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 6/2022 held on 9 August 2022 passed a resolution to approve the interim dividend payment from the operation results of 1 April 2022 - 30 June 2022, at the rate of Baht 0.1493 per unit, totaling Baht 66,699,775 to the trust unitholders.

The Board of Directors' Meeting set a book closing date for determining the trust unitholders who are entitled to receive the interim dividend on 24 August 2022 and the payment date on 5 September 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

S REIT Management Company Limited

- Mr. Achawit Singsuwan -

-----------------------------------------

(Mr. Achawit Singsuwan)

Managing Director

Disclaimer

S Prime Growth Leasehold REIT published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
