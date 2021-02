Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been awarded the Most Valuable Player for the month of January in the Serie A TIM 2020/2021. The delivery of the award will take place on Sunday 7th February, before the match Lazio-Cagliari.

