S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Inter Milan-Lazio, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 24-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Inter Milan.
Goalkeepers: Alia, Furlanetto, Reina;
Defenders: Acerbi, Hoedt, Musacchio, Patric, Radu;
Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Cataldi, Escalante, Fares, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo, Pereira;
Forwards: Caicedo, Correa, Immobile, Muriqi.
Disclaimer
Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 13:40:06 UTC.