S.S. Lazio S.p.A.

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 01/08 11:39:01 am
1.116 EUR   -1.06%
S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Parma-Lazio, squad named

01/10/2021 | 03:54am EST
Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 24-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Parma.

Goalkeepers: Alia, Furlanetto, Reina;

Defenders: Acerbi, Armini, Hoedt, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Radu;

Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Anderson, Cataldi, Escalante, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo, Pereira;

Forwards: Caicedo, Immobile, Moro, Muriqi.

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 10 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2021 08:53:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -19,4 M -19,4 M
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,6 M 92,6 M 92,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
S.S. Lazio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Silvia Venturini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.-1.06%93
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.2.44%93 440
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-5.40%50 791
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.8.78%20 373
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-1.57%19 859
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.03%15 678
