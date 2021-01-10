S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Parma-Lazio, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 24-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Parma.
Goalkeepers: Alia, Furlanetto, Reina;
Defenders: Acerbi, Armini, Hoedt, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Radu;
Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Anderson, Cataldi, Escalante, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo, Pereira;
Forwards: Caicedo, Immobile, Moro, Muriqi.
