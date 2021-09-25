Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  S.S. Lazio S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    SSL   IT0003621783

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Torino-Lazio, squad named

09/25/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Coach Maurizio Sarri has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Torino.

Goalkeepers: Adamonis, Reina, Strakosha;

Defenders: Acerbi, Hysaj, Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric, Radu;

Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Basic, Cataldi, Escalante, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic;

Forwards: Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Moro, Muriqi, Pedro, Romero.

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 12:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 166 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2021 -24,2 M -28,4 M -28,4 M
Net Debt 2021 14,1 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,4 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
S.S. Lazio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Cavaliere Director-Administrative & Management Control
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.1.24%91
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.11.86%102 294
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.64%51 734
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.29.90%25 939
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,787.26%20 538
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.26.21%20 387