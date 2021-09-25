S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Torino-Lazio, squad named

Coach Maurizio Sarri has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Torino.
Goalkeepers: Adamonis, Reina, Strakosha;
Defenders: Acerbi, Hysaj, Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Marusic, Patric, Radu;
Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Basic, Cataldi, Escalante, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Milinkovic;
Forwards: Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Moro, Muriqi, Pedro, Romero.
