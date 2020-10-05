Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  S.S. Lazio S.p.A.    SSL   IT0003621783

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/05 09:23:28 am
1.208 EUR   -0.33%
09:25aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 02.10.2020
PU
09:10aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 01.10.2020
PU
07:15aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 30.09.2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S S Lazio S p A : Statement 01.10.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 09:10am EDT
S.S. Lazio are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Gabriel Roberto Pereira.

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 13:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
09:25aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 02.10.2020
PU
09:10aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 01.10.2020
PU
07:15aS S LAZIO S P A : Statement 30.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 28.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 24.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 22.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 16.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 18.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 18.09.2020
PU
09/29S S LAZIO S P A : Statement 15.09.2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 119 M 141 M 141 M
Net income 2019 -13,2 M -15,5 M -15,5 M
Net Debt 2019 55,6 M 65,4 M 65,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,36x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 82,1 M 96,2 M 96,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
S.S. Lazio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Corrado Caruso Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alberto Incollingo Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.-20.05%96
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-16.70%70 051
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-1.55%45 533
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-7.48%18 259
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-14.84%13 006
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-23.42%11 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group