S S Lazio S p A : Statement 01.10.2020
10/05/2020 | 09:10am EDT
S.S. Lazio are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Gabriel Roberto Pereira.
Disclaimer
Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 13:09:03 UTC
All news about S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Sales 2019
119 M
141 M
141 M
Net income 2019
-13,2 M
-15,5 M
-15,5 M
Net Debt 2019
55,6 M
65,4 M
65,4 M
P/E ratio 2019
-6,36x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
82,1 M
96,2 M
96,6 M
EV / Sales 2018
1,20x
EV / Sales 2019
1,17x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
33,3%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.