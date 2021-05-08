Log in
    SSL   IT0003621783

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
S S Lazio S p A : Primavera 1 TIM fixture from Week 24 to Week 27

05/08/2021 | 05:46am EDT
The Lega Serie A has announced the fixture changes from Week 24 to Week 27.

Here's Lazio's Primavera 1 TIM fixtures:

WEEK 24

Empoli-Lazio 22.05.2021 - 3:00 pm

WEEK 25

SPAL-Lazio 27.05.2021 - 1:00 pm

WEEK 26

Lazio-Atalanta 30.05.2021 - 12:30 pm

WEEK 27

Cagliari-Lazio 06.06.2021 - 10:30 am

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2021 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -19,3 M -19,3 M
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 82,2 M 99,9 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Cavaliere Director-Administrative & Management Control
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.7.62%100
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.4.48%95 533
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-10.77%45 871
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.31.01%25 494
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.28%25 001
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.8.82%17 486