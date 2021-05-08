S S Lazio S p A : Primavera 1 TIM fixture from Week 24 to Week 27

The Lega Serie A has announced the fixture changes from Week 24 to Week 27.
Here's Lazio's Primavera 1 TIM fixtures:
WEEK 24
Empoli-Lazio 22.05.2021 - 3:00 pm
WEEK 25
SPAL-Lazio 27.05.2021 - 1:00 pm
WEEK 26
Lazio-Atalanta 30.05.2021 - 12:30 pm
WEEK 27
Cagliari-Lazio 06.06.2021 - 10:30 am
