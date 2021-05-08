S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Fiorentina-Lazio, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 21-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Fiorentina.
Goalkeepers:Alia, Reina, Strakosha;
Defenders: Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Musacchio, Patric, Radu;
Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Cataldi, Lazzari, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo, Pereira;
Forwards: Correa, Immobile, Muriqi.
