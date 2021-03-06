S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Juventus.
Goalkeepers: G. Pereira, Reina, Strakosha;
Defenders: Acerbi, Hoedt, Musacchio, Patric;
Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Cataldi, Escalante, Fares, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo, A. Pereira, Shehu;
Forwards: Caicedo, Correa, Immobile, Muriqi.
Shehu chose number 45.
