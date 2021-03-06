Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  S.S. Lazio S.p.A.    SSL   IT0003621783

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/05 11:35:49 am
1.106 EUR   --.--%
07:47aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio, squad named
PU
06:07aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio, match officials
PU
05:47aS S LAZIO S P A  : Happy birthday Wesley Hoedt
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio, squad named

03/06/2021 | 07:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's away Serie A TIM match against Juventus.

Goalkeepers: G. Pereira, Reina, Strakosha;

Defenders: Acerbi, Hoedt, Musacchio, Patric;

Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Cataldi, Escalante, Fares, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Marusic, Milinkovic, Parolo, A. Pereira, Shehu;

Forwards: Caicedo, Correa, Immobile, Muriqi.

Shehu chose number 45.

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 12:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
07:47aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio, squad named
PU
06:07aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Juventus-Lazio, match officials
PU
05:47aS S LAZIO S P A  : Happy birthday Wesley Hoedt
PU
03/02S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Torino, squad named
PU
03/01S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie B | Riozzese Como-Lazio Women 0-0, match report
PU
03/01S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Bologna-Lazio 2-0, match report
PU
02/27S S LAZIO S P A  : Happy birthday Sergej Milinković-Savić
PU
02/25S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Bologna-Lazio, match officials
PU
02/24S S LAZIO S P A  : Happy birthday Massimiliano Farris
PU
02/24S S LAZIO S P A  : UEFA Champions League | Lazio-Bayern Monaco 1-4, match report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -18,9 M -18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M 59,3 M 59,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 89,3 M 89,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
S.S. Lazio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Cavaliere Director-Administrative & Management Control
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.-1.95%89
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-0.36%94 503
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.3.49%53 344
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.19.65%23 946
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED15.80%23 384
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.22.22%19 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ