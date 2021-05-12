Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. S.S. Lazio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSL   IT0003621783

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Parma 1-0, match report

05/12/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
LAZIO-PARMA 1-0

Scorers: 90'+5' Immobile

LAZIO (3-5-2) - Strakosha; Patric (79' Caicedo), Acerbi, Radu (57' Luiz Felipe); Lazzari, Parolo (73' Akpa Akpro), Cataldi (57' Escalante), Luis Alberto, Fares; Immobile, Muriqi (57' Correa)

Unused subs: Reina, Alia, Marusic, Lulic

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

PARMA (5-3-2) - Sepe; Busi, Dierckx, Bani (84' Osorio), Valenti, Gagliolo (62' Laurini); Sohm (84' Grassi), Hernani, Kurtic; Brunetta (83' Traore), Pellè (73' Cornelius)

Unused subs: Colombi, Rinaldi, Alves, Balogh, Zagaritis, Camara

Coach: Roberto D'Aversa

Referee: Federico Dionisi (L'Aquila)

Ass.: Sechi - Avalos

IV: Giua

V.A.R.: Piccinini

A.V.A.R.Passeri

Bookings: 10' Brunetta (P), 92'+2' Hernani (P)

Added time: 2' f-h, 5' s-h

Serie A TIM 2020-2021 | Day 36

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 08:45 pm

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 80,3 M 97,0 M 97,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Cavaliere Director-Administrative & Management Control
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.5.14%98
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.0.92%92 274
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-11.56%45 495
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.30.21%25 338
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED10.17%23 688
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.11.53%17 921