S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Parma 1-0, match report

LAZIO-PARMA 1-0
Scorers: 90'+5' Immobile
LAZIO (3-5-2) - Strakosha; Patric (79' Caicedo), Acerbi, Radu (57' Luiz Felipe); Lazzari, Parolo (73' Akpa Akpro), Cataldi (57' Escalante), Luis Alberto, Fares; Immobile, Muriqi (57' Correa)
Unused subs: Reina, Alia, Marusic, Lulic
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
PARMA (5-3-2) - Sepe; Busi, Dierckx, Bani (84' Osorio), Valenti, Gagliolo (62' Laurini); Sohm (84' Grassi), Hernani, Kurtic; Brunetta (83' Traore), Pellè (73' Cornelius)
Unused subs: Colombi, Rinaldi, Alves, Balogh, Zagaritis, Camara
Coach: Roberto D'Aversa
Referee: Federico Dionisi (L'Aquila)
Ass.: Sechi - Avalos
IV: Giua
V.A.R.: Piccinini
A.V.A.R.Passeri
Bookings: 10' Brunetta (P), 92'+2' Hernani (P)
Added time: 2' f-h, 5' s-h
Serie A TIM 2020-2021 | Day 36
Wednesday 12 May 2021, 08:45 pm
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Disclaimer
Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:31:03 UTC.