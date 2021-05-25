S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Sassuolo-Lazio 2-0, match report

SASSUOLO-LAZIO 2-0
Scorers: 10' Kyriakopulos (S), 78' pen. Berardi (S)
SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan (74' Ayhan), Ferrari, Chiriches, Kyriakopulos; Lopez (74' Bourabia), Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic (57' Traore), Boga (62' Rogerio); Defrel (57' Caputo).
Unused subs: Pegolo, Marlon, Peluso, Muldur, Obiang, Haraslin, Raspadori.
Coach: Roberto De Zerbi
LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Marusic, Parolo, Radu; Lazzari (87' Armini), Akpa Akpro (80' Moro), Leiva (80' Escalante), Cataldi (87' Bertini), Lulic; Correa (19' Fares), Muriqi.
Unused subs: Reina, Alia, Patric.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
Referee: Alessandro Prontera (Bologna)
Ass.: Bercigli, Massara
IV: Rapuano
V.A.R.: Massa
A.V.A.R.: Meli
Added time: 1' f-h, 3' s-h
Bookings: 50' Kyriakopulos (S), 90' De Zerbi (S)Sent off: 61' Kyriakopulos (S).
Serie A TIM 2020-2021 | Day 38
Sunday 23 May 2021, 08:45 pm
Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia
