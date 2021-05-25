S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Sassuolo-Lazio, squad named

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's Serie A TIM match against AS Roma.
Goalkeepers: Alia, Reina, Strakosha;
Defenders: Armini, Patric, Radu;
Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Bertini, Cataldi, Escalante, Fares, Lazzari, Leiva, Lulic, Marusic Parolo;
Forwards: Correa, Moro, Muriqi
