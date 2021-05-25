Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. S.S. Lazio S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSL   IT0003621783

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S S Lazio S p A : Serie A TIM | Sassuolo-Lazio, squad named

05/25/2021 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coach Simone Inzaghi has confirmed a 23-man squad for the Biancocelesti's Serie A TIM match against AS Roma.

Goalkeepers: Alia, Reina, Strakosha;

Defenders: Armini, Patric, Radu;

Midfielders: Akpa Akpro, Bertini, Cataldi, Escalante, Fares, Lazzari, Leiva, Lulic, Marusic Parolo;

Forwards: Correa, Moro, Muriqi

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
08:48aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Sassuolo-Lazio 2-0, match report
PU
08:48aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie B | Lazio Women-Tavagnacco 2-1, match report
PU
08:48aS S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Sassuolo-Lazio, squad named
PU
05/21S S LAZIO S P A  : Primavera 1 TIM | Empoli-Lazio 3-0, match report
PU
05/18S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Torino 0-0, match report
PU
05/18S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Torino, squad named
PU
05/18S S LAZIO S P A  : Primavera 1 TIM | Lazio-Juventus 1-2, match report
PU
05/18S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Lazio-Torino, match officials
PU
05/18S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie B | Vicenza-Lazio Women 0-1, match report
PU
05/18S S LAZIO S P A  : Serie A TIM | Sassuolo-Lazio, date and KO time
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -19,5 M -19,5 M
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,0 M 94,0 M 94,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
S.S. Lazio S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Cavaliere Director-Administrative & Management Control
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.0.71%94
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.5.44%96 412
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-10.62%45 858
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.29.23%25 147
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.63%25 078
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.24.82%20 058