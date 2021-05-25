S S Lazio S p A : Serie B | Lazio Women-Tavagnacco 2-1, match report

LAZIO WOMEN-TAVAGNACCO 2-1
Scorers: 7' Caneo (T), 47' pen. Martin (L), 49' Pittaccio (L)
LAZIO: Natalucci, Savini, Gambarotta, Santoro (65' Shanahan), Castiello (65' Lipman), Di Giammarino, Cuschieri, Labate, Pittaccio (74' Mattei), Martin, Visentin (89' Palombi).
Unused subs: Guidi, Colini, Mattei, M. Berarducci, Clemente, Luijks.
Coach: Carolina Morace
TAVAGNACCO: Beretta, Donda, Veritti, Tuttino, Devoto (63' Kongouli), Martinelli, Ferin, Caneo (74' Mariani), Toomey (83' Gianesin), Abouzvane (63' Milan), Grosso (83' Liuzzi).
Unused subs: Pozzecco, Diende, Girardi.
Coach: Marco Rossi
Referee: Marco Di Loreto (Terni)
Ass.: Lauri - Polidori
Serie B TIM 2020-2021 | Day 26
Sunday 23 May 2021, 03:00 pm
Campo 'Mirko Fersini', Formello
