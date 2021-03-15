S S Lazio S p A : UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munchen-Lazio, match officials

Log in
S.S. Lazio S.p.A.

S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.

(SSL)
UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munchen-Lazio, match officials

03/15/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Bayern Munchen-Lazio, on Wednesday March 17th, at 09:00 pm at Fußball Arena München at München, will be officiated by István Kovács (ROU).

Ass.: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROU) - Ovidiu Artene (ROU)

IV: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)

V.A.R.: Pawel Gil (POL)

A.V.A.R.: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 105 M 125 M 125 M
Net income 2020 -15,9 M -18,9 M -18,9 M
Net Debt 2020 49,8 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,9 M 93,0 M 92,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 33,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claudio Lotito Chairman-Management Board
Alberto Incollingo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marco Cavaliere Director-Administrative & Management Control
Fabio Bassan Member-Supervisory Board
Vincenzo Sanguigni Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A.1.95%93
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.7.80%98 351
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.97%50 695
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED28.61%25 526
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.31.87%25 117
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.19.60%19 020
