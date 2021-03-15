S S Lazio S p A : UEFA Champions League | Bayern Munchen-Lazio, match officials

Bayern Munchen-Lazio, on Wednesday March 17th, at 09:00 pm at Fußball Arena München at München, will be officiated by István Kovács (ROU).
Ass.: Vasile Florin Marinescu (ROU) - Ovidiu Artene (ROU)
IV: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU)
V.A.R.: Pawel Gil (POL)
A.V.A.R.: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
