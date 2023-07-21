(Alliance News) - SS Lazio Spa announced Friday that it has definitively acquired the sports contract rights of Castellanos player Valentin Mariano Josè Gimenez Gimenez from major league soccer for a consideration of EUR15 million to be paid in four annual instalments in addition to bonuses linked to the achievement of particular sports results for an additional maximum total amount of EUR4 million.
The player signed a five-year contract.
SS Lazio is flat at EUR1.05 per share.
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
