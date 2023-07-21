SS Lazio SpA is an Italy-based company primarily engaged in the professional sports venues sector. The Company is active in the management and operation of the SS Lazio soccer team. The Company is also involved in the organization of soccer matches, which includes the ticket sale, the sale of radio rights, as well as in the advertising and merchandising of SS Lazio brand. It also provides management services of broadcasting rights for Italian league. The team of SS Lazio performs its home matches in at the Olimpico Stadium. The Company operates through direct subsidiary SS Lazio Marketing & Communications SpA, which is engaged in the advertising, merchandising and general commercial exploitation of the mark SS Lazio.