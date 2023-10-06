(Alliance News) - SS Lazio Spa reported Friday that it closed the 2022-2023 financial year with a net loss of EUR30.9 million, which compares with a loss of EUR17.4 million in the previous year.

The consolidated financial statements show a loss of EUR29.5 million.

SS Lazio's stock closed Friday down 0.2 percent at EUR0.96 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.