S.S. Oil Mills Limited owns a modern Edible Oil Solvent Extraction Plant, situated at Vehari. The project incorporates the latest techniques of processing, oilseed storage and quality control systems to ensure a consistently high standard in its products. The plant's capacity for processing of oilseeds exceeds 90,000 M. Tons per annum over 225 days operating season.

The Company was incorporated on August 21, 1990 as a Public Limited Company and its shares are quoted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The principal object of the Company is to carry on the business of Extracting, Processing and sale of Edible Oil, Meal and bye products.