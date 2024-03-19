S.S. Oil Mills Limited owns a modern Edible Oil Solvent Extraction Plant, situated at Vehari. The project incorporates the latest techniques of processing, oilseed storage and quality control systems to ensure a consistently high standard in its products. The plant's capacity for processing of oilseeds exceeds 90,000 M. Tons per annum over 225 days operating season.
The Company was incorporated on August 21, 1990 as a Public Limited Company and its shares are quoted on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The principal object of the Company is to carry on the business of Extracting, Processing and sale of Edible Oil, Meal and bye products.
Operational Performance
Production of oil and By Product
M. Tons
90,000
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
-
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Oil & Meal
By Product.
Operational Performance
Sale of oil and By Product
M. Tons
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
-
79,511
73,879
55,94359,024
53,037
41,711
538
630
25,755
558
620
944
967
529
2017
2018
2019
Oil & Meal
2020
2021
2022
2023
Oil & Meal
By Product.
Financial Performance
Total Sales
Millions
15,000
10,000
10,562
5,000
8,038
3,480
5,012
2,674
3,890
6,231
-
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Financial Performance
Sale of oil and By Product
Gross Sales
Millions
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000 2,651
2,000
-
2017
Oil & Meal
By Product
10,420
7,943
3,445
3,834
4,947
6,146
23
35
56
65
95
142
84
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Years
Operating and Financial Data of Seven Years
