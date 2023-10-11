S.S.OIL MILLS LTD
TABLE OF CONTENTS
COMPANY INFORMATION
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW
DIRECTOR'S REPORT
GRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
AUDITOR'S REPORT
AUDITORS'S REVIEW ON COMPLIANCE OF CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDINGS
FORM OF PROXY
COMPANY INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman
SHAHARYAR ALI KHAN
Chief Executive Officer
SHAHZAD ALI KHAN
Directors
NAWABZADA WAJAHAT ALI KHAN
JAVAID UMAR
SIKANDAR ALI KHAN
Nawabzadi Begum Shamim Shafqat
HASSAN JAVED
BOARD OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
Chairman
JAVAID UMAR
Member
NAWABZADA WAJAHAT ALI KHAN
Member
SHAHARYAR ALI KHAN
BOARD OF HR & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Chairman
NAWABZADA WAJAHAT ALI KHAN
Member
SIKANDAR ALI KHAN
Member
HASSAN JAVED
COMPANY SECRETARY
SAJID MAHMOOD KHAN
EXTERNAL AUDITORS
ASLAM MALIK & CO
Chartered Accountants.
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
AKHTAR ALI
LEGAL ADVISORS
BARRISTER KHURRAM RAZA
BANKERS
SILK BANK LIMITED
THE BANK OF PUNJAB
Bank Alfalah LTD
SAMBA BANK LIMITED
SONERI BANK LIMITED
HBL ISLAMIC BANKING
BANK ISLAMI PAKISTAN LIMITED
REGISTRARS & SHARE
CORP LINK PRIVATE LIMITED.
TRANSFER OFFICE
Wings Arcade, 1-k, Commercial Model Town
LAHORE. Tel # 042-35839182
REGISTERED HEAD OFFICE
2-TIPU BLOCK, NEW GARDEN TOWN
LAHORE. 042-35831991-35831981
Fax # 042-35831982
FACTORY
27/W-B LUDDAN ROAD,
VEHARI.
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held at its Registered Office 2-Tipu Block New Garden Town, Lahore on Saturday October 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. to transact the following business:
- To confirm the minutes of last Annual General Meeting.
- To receive, consider & adopt the Audited Accounts of the company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Auditors' and Directors' Report thereon.
- To appoint Auditors for next year & fix their remuneration. The present Auditors M/s Aslam Malik & Co. Chartered Accountants retire & being eligible for re- appointment, have offered themselves for re-appointment.
- To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.
SPECIAL BUSINESS
- To ratify and approve transactions conducted with related parties for the year ended June 30, 2023 by passing the following special resolution with or without modification:
"RESOLVED THAT the transactions conducted with related parties as disclosed in the note 34 of the financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023 and specified in the Statement of Material Information under section 134(3) be and are hereby ratified, approved and confirmed"
- To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to approve transactions with related parties for the financial year ending June 30, 2024 by passing the following special resolution with or without modification:
"RESOLVED THAT the Board of Directors of the Company be and is hereby authorized to approve the transactions to be conducted with Related Parties on case to case basis for the financial year ending June 30, 2024."
"RESOLVED FURTHER that these transactions by the Board shall be deemed to have been approved by the shareholders and shall be placed before the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting for their formal ratification/approval."
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Mr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Nawabzada Wajahat Ali Khan and Sikandar Ali Khan Directors of the company be and are hereby authorized, singly, to do all acts, deeds, take any or all necessary actions to complete all legal formalities and file all necessary documents as may be necessary or incidental for the purpose of implementing the aforesaid resolutions.
(Attached to this notice is a statement of Material Facts covering the above- mentioned Special Business, as required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Lahore
SAJID MAHMOOD KHAN
October 04, 2023
COMPANY SECRETARY
PARTICIPATION IN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THROUGH VIDEO LINK:
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan through its Circular No. 4 dated February 15, 2021 has directed the listed companies to ensure the participation of members in general meeting through electronic means as a regular feature in addition to holding physical meetings.
Accordingly, the Company will be providing the facility to all shareholders to participate in the AGM through video link while ensuring compliance with the quorum requirements.
The shareholders intending to participate in the meeting via video link are hereby requested to share following information with the office of Company Secretary (address mentioned below) earliest but not later than 48 hours before the time of the AGM i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2023.
Required information:
Shareholder Name, CNIC Number, Folio/CDC Account No., Mobile Phone Number* and Email address*
*Shareholders are requested to provide active mobile number and email address to ensure timely communication.
Modes of Communication
The above mentioned information can be provided through following modes:
- Mobile/WhatsApp: 0333-4218546
- Email: Akhtar.ali@ssgroup.pk
Video link details and login credentials (ZOOM Application) will be shared with those shareholders who provide their intent to attend the meeting containing all the particulars as mentioned above on or before October 26, 2023 by 11:00 a.m.
Shareholders are also encouraged to provide their comments and queries on the agenda items of the AGM through above contact number/email address which will be appropriately addressed in the meeting.
NOTES:
- The Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed for transaction from October 25, 2023 to October 31, 2023.
- A member entitled to attend, speak & vote may appoint another member as proxy to attend, speak & vote on his/her behalf. Proxies in order to be effective must be received at the registered office & notice of his/her intention, not later than 48 hours before the meeting.
- Members whose shares are deposited with Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited are requested to bring original computerized ID card along with the participants ID number and their account number in Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited to facilitate identification at the time of annual general meeting. In case of proxy, an attested copy of proxy's identity card, account and participant's ID number be enclosed.
- Members are requested to notify change in their address, if any.
- Attested copies of CNIC of the passport of the beneficial owner and the proxy shall be furnished with the proxy form.
- In case of corporate entity, the board of Directors resolution /power of attorney with specimen signature shall be submitted (unless it has been provided earlier) along with proxy form to the company.
- The proxy shall produce his original CNIC or original passport at the time of the meeting.
- Annual financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023 along with related reports have been placed at the website of the Companywww.ssgroup.pk. Any shareholder can send request for printed copy of the Annual Report-2023 to the Company.
