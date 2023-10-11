STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDINGS

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to approve transactions with related parties for the financial year ending June 30, 2024 by passing the following special resolution with or without modification:

To ratify and approve transactions conducted with related parties for the year ended June 30, 2023 by passing the following special resolution with or without modification:

To consider any other business with the permission of the Chair.

To appoint Auditors for next year & fix their remuneration. The present Auditors M/s Aslam Malik & Co. Chartered Accountants retire & being eligible for re- appointment, have offered themselves for

To receive, consider & adopt the Audited Accounts of the company for the year ended June 30, 2023 together with the Auditors' and Directors' Report thereon.

To confirm the minutes of last Annual General Meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company will be held at its Registered Office 2-Tipu Block New Garden Town, Lahore on Saturday October 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. to transact the following business:

(Attached to this notice is a statement of Material Facts covering the above- mentioned Special Business, as required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lahore SAJID MAHMOOD KHAN October 04, 2023 COMPANY SECRETARY

PARTICIPATION IN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THROUGH VIDEO LINK:

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan through its Circular No. 4 dated February 15, 2021 has directed the listed companies to ensure the participation of members in general meeting through electronic means as a regular feature in addition to holding physical meetings.

Accordingly, the Company will be providing the facility to all shareholders to participate in the AGM through video link while ensuring compliance with the quorum requirements.

The shareholders intending to participate in the meeting via video link are hereby requested to share following information with the office of Company Secretary (address mentioned below) earliest but not later than 48 hours before the time of the AGM i.e. before 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2023.

Required information:

Shareholder Name, CNIC Number, Folio/CDC Account No., Mobile Phone Number* and Email address*

*Shareholders are requested to provide active mobile number and email address to ensure timely communication.

Modes of Communication

The above mentioned information can be provided through following modes:

Mobile/WhatsApp: 0333-4218546 Email: Akhtar.ali@ssgroup.pk

Video link details and login credentials (ZOOM Application) will be shared with those shareholders who provide their intent to attend the meeting containing all the particulars as mentioned above on or before October 26, 2023 by 11:00 a.m.

Shareholders are also encouraged to provide their comments and queries on the agenda items of the AGM through above contact number/email address which will be appropriately addressed in the meeting.

