  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. S Science Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5721   JP3359200007

S SCIENCE COMPANY, LTD.

(5721)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-27 am EST
28.00 JPY   +7.69%
01:31pNASA to name solar scientist as agency's science chief
RE
02/22UK must align sustainable rules with EU where possible or risk losing capital, say advisers
RE
02/17Volvo Invests $7.7 Million in Battery Pack Production at South Korean Plant
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NASA to name solar scientist as agency's science chief

02/27/2023 | 01:31pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -NASA has picked a longtime solar scientist who heads its heliophysics division to become the U.S. space agency's science chief.

Nicola Fox, former top scientist on the Parker Solar Probe mission studying the sun, was named as NASA's associate administrator for the agency's Science Mission Directorate.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, making the announcement in an email to agency employees on Monday, lauded Fox's past work on missions to better understand the sun and how solar wind affects satellites and planets.

"She has been instrumental in making this complex area accessible to the public," Nelson said. "Her work already spans so many areas of importance to the agency."

Fox will lead NASA's science directorate, a unit with an annual budget of roughly $7 billion that oversees some of the agency's best-known programs from the robotic hunts for past life on Mars to exploring distant galaxies with the James Webb Space Telescope.

She will also oversee a NASA study group formed in 2022 to help the U.S. military detect and characterize UFOs, or so-called Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - mysterious objects that the White House and Pentagon officials see as threats to U.S. airspace.

Fox will succeed Thomas Zurbuchen, a Swiss-American astrophysicist who had led the directorate since 2016 before his retirement in December. Sandra Connelly, formerly Zurbuchen's deputy, has been leading the directorate in an acting capacity.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Joey Roulette


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 155 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
Net income 2022 -329 M -2,41 M -2,41 M
Net cash 2022 1 739 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 965 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart S SCIENCE COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
S Science Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S SCIENCE COMPANY, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yasuhiro Fukumura Director & Vice President
Moritoshi Shinada Director
Shoji Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Kunihiko Kosa Managing Director
Yoshikazu Shiozawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S SCIENCE COMPANY, LTD.4.00%27
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.97%57 070
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION17.90%55 045
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-0.36%18 138
CMOC GROUP LIMITED26.67%17 321
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-4.19%16 288