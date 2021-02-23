Preliminary Figures 2020: S&T continues profitable Revenue growth despite Corona crisis

Revenues increased by 11.7% to EUR 1,254.8 million (PY: EUR 1,122.9 million)

EBITDA grows by almost 16% to approx. EUR 129.5 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million)

EPS increase by approx. 15% according to preliminary figures

Operating cash flow reaches all-time high of EUR 140.8 million (PY: EUR 83.4 million)



Linz, February 23, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, S&T AG (ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5, WKN: A0X9EJ, stock exchange symbol: SANT) was able to further improve in all parameters in the financial year 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic: Revenues increased by 11.7% from EUR 1,122.9 million to EUR 1,254.8 million, of which around half represents organic growth. EBITDA rose to EUR 129.5 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million), which represents a disproportionate increase of around 16%. The EBITDA margin is thus expected to be around 10.3%. The fourth quarter was also very strong with revenues of EUR 418.4 million (PY: EUR 369.7 million) and EBITDA of EUR 45.8 million (PY: EUR 40.0 million).

According to preliminary results, earnings per share (undiluted) also increased by around 15%. Particularly noteworthy is the further improvement in operating cash flow, which reached a new all-time high in the history of S&T AG at around EUR 140.8 million or EUR 134.7 million, adjusted for the operating cash flow of CITYCOMP and Iskratel Group acquired in 2020. The strong cash flow is attributable to the successful implementation of the PEC program.

S&T AG will publish its full and audited results for the financial year 2020 on March 25, 2021.