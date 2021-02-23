Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  S&T AG    SANT   AT0000A0E9W5

S&T AG

(SANT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/23 04:04:28 am
20.39 EUR   -1.31%
03:36aPRELIMINARY FIGURES 2020 : S&T continues profitable Revenue growth despite Corona crisis
PU
01/27S&T : IR-Präsentation
PU
01/22S&T : subsidiary Kontron Technologies acquires HC Solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Preliminary Figures 2020: S&T continues profitable Revenue growth despite Corona crisis

02/23/2021 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Revenues increased by 11.7% to EUR 1,254.8 million (PY: EUR 1,122.9 million)
  • EBITDA grows by almost 16% to approx. EUR 129.5 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million)
  • EPS increase by approx. 15% according to preliminary figures
  • Operating cash flow reaches all-time high of EUR 140.8 million (PY: EUR 83.4 million)


Linz, February 23, 2021 - According to preliminary figures, S&T AG (ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5, WKN: A0X9EJ, stock exchange symbol: SANT) was able to further improve in all parameters in the financial year 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic: Revenues increased by 11.7% from EUR 1,122.9 million to EUR 1,254.8 million, of which around half represents organic growth. EBITDA rose to EUR 129.5 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million), which represents a disproportionate increase of around 16%. The EBITDA margin is thus expected to be around 10.3%. The fourth quarter was also very strong with revenues of EUR 418.4 million (PY: EUR 369.7 million) and EBITDA of EUR 45.8 million (PY: EUR 40.0 million).

According to preliminary results, earnings per share (undiluted) also increased by around 15%. Particularly noteworthy is the further improvement in operating cash flow, which reached a new all-time high in the history of S&T AG at around EUR 140.8 million or EUR 134.7 million, adjusted for the operating cash flow of CITYCOMP and Iskratel Group acquired in 2020. The strong cash flow is attributable to the successful implementation of the PEC program.

S&T AG will publish its full and audited results for the financial year 2020 on March 25, 2021.

Disclaimer

S&T AG published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about S&T AG
03:36aPRELIMINARY FIGURES 2020 : S&T continues profitable Revenue growth despite Coron..
PU
01/27S&T : IR-Präsentation
PU
01/22S&T : subsidiary Kontron Technologies acquires HC Solutions
PU
01/21S&T : IR Presentation
PU
01/20S&T : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01/19S&T : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
01/19S&T : at the GC Conference – Publication Guidance 2021
PU
2020S&T : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
2020S&T : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
2020S&T : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 216 M 1 481 M 1 481 M
Net income 2020 51,2 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2020 24,9 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 1 330 M 1 615 M 1 619 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 264
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart S&T AG
Duration : Period :
S&T AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&T AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,31 €
Last Close Price 20,66 €
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hannes Niederhauser Chief Executive Officer
Richard Neuwirth Chief Financial Officer
Erhard F. Grossnigg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Neumann Vice President-Technology
Michael Jeske Chief Operating Officer-Services DACH
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&T AG7.05%1 615
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.10.21%60 562
HP INC.10.21%34 975
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.20.05%19 446
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY22.11%18 717
GOERTEK INC.-6.14%18 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ