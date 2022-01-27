S&T : Factsheet

With an average annual growth of 10%, the S&T Group is a fast-moving multinational tech leader focused on smart IoT solutions and professional IT services. Based on longstanding, industry leading expertise, we are well-placed to help businesses achieve their industrial transformation and digitalization goals.
S&T Group is your perfect investment choice for the long-term growth of your assets in the IoT and smart IT solutions based on our leading solutions and involvement in growing industries:
SUSiEtec | www.susietec.com
Unique IoT toolset: Tailored and scalable combination of software, hardware & expertise for digital transformation.
Energy Supply
Enabling smart grid, smart metering and energy efficient, secure solutions for energy suppliers and industrial customers.
Industrial Automation
Empower tomorrow's Industrial production and smart automation.
Telecommunications
Digital transformation solutions for telecommunication operators ensuring fast deployments and significant CAPEX reduction.
Medical Technologies
Creating connected healthcare solutions using IoT on Artificial Intelli- gence.
Aviation
Added intelligence and connectivity for commercial and business aero- space.
Public Transport
Building safe, secure, and smart IoT services for digitalization of public transportation.
Public Institutions
As a trusted partner, S&T Group supports a large number of governmental customers in their digitalization journey.
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
We are committed to steady and profitable growth by providing smart digitalization solutions to a growing demand on a global scale in our three segments.
S&T Group
IoT Solutions Europe
S&T is one of the leading provider of smart industrial solutions. In out major segment "IoT Solutions Europe" we are developing proprietary technologies and secure and connected solutions for growing markets such as industrial automation, medical and communications technology, smart energy, and public transport.
IoT Solutions America
Our product range in the "IoT Solutions America" segment (former "Embedded Systems") is constantly growing its software share. Its operations focus on smart solutions for the vertical markets of transportation, avia- tion, and communications.
IT Services
Our slogan "We love IT" is a promise that S&T keeps to its customers every day: First-class and dedicated IT services that help to create the necessary freedom for innovation.
WHY INVEST IN S&T?
SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY OF SUSTAINED LONG-TERM GROWTH
Meeting/exceeding annual forecasts since relaunch in 2011