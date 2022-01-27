Log in
    SANT   AT0000A0E9W5

S&T AG

(SANT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 01/27 05:33:41 am
16.485 EUR   -1.76%
01/26 S&T : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating
MD
01/18 S&T : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01/17 S&T : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
S&T : Factsheet

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
ABOUT S&T GROUP

With an average annual growth of 10%, the S&T Group is a fast-moving multinational tech leader focused on smart IoT solutions and professional IT services. Based on longstanding, industry leading expertise, we are well-placed to help businesses achieve their industrial transformation and digitalization goals.

Financial calendar 2022 : 21.03. Annual report 2021 | 05.05. Q1-statement | 06.05. Annual shareholder meeting | 04.08. Half-year report | 03.11. Q3-statement

OUR INDUSTRIES & SOLUTIONS

S&T Group is your perfect investment choice for the long-term growth of your assets in the IoT and smart IT solutions based on our leading solutions and involvement in growing industries:

SUSiEtec | www.susietec.com

Unique IoT toolset: Tailored and scalable combination of software, hardware & expertise for digital transformation.

Energy Supply

Enabling smart grid, smart metering and energy efficient, secure solutions for energy suppliers and industrial customers.

Industrial Automation

Empower tomorrow's Industrial production and smart automation.

Telecommunications

Digital transformation solutions for telecommunication operators ensuring fast deployments and significant CAPEX reduction.

Medical Technologies

Creating connected healthcare solutions using IoT on Artificial Intelli- gence.

Aviation

Added intelligence and connectivity for commercial and business aero- space.

Public Transport

Building safe, secure, and smart IoT services for digitalization of public transportation.

Public Institutions

As a trusted partner, S&T Group supports a large number of governmental customers in their digitalization journey.

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

We are committed to steady and profitable growth by providing smart digitalization solutions to a growing demand on a global scale in our three segments.

S&T Group

IoT Solutions Europe

S&T is one of the leading provider of smart industrial solutions. In out major segment "IoT Solutions Europe" we are developing proprietary technologies and secure and connected solutions for growing markets such as industrial automation, medical and communications technology, smart energy, and public transport.

IoT Solutions America

Our product range in the "IoT Solutions America" segment (former "Embedded Systems") is constantly growing its software share. Its operations focus on smart solutions for the vertical markets of transportation, avia- tion, and communications.

IT Services

Our slogan "We love IT" is a promise that S&T keeps to its customers every day: First-class and dedicated IT services that help to create the necessary freedom for innovation.

WHY INVEST IN S&T?

  • SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY OF SUSTAINED LONG-TERM GROWTH
    • Meeting/exceeding annual forecasts since relaunch in 2011
    • Continuous profitable Gross Margin & EBITDA margins growth
  • TRANSFORMING INTO ONE OF THE LEADING (I)IOT SOFTWARE PLAYERS
    • Sustainable business model: Portfolio addressing future trends in Industrialization/Digitalization
    • Increasing Software product portfolio: Proprietary IoT Software framework SUSiEtec

+

+

STRONG BACKBONE

  • Financially strong position: Liquidity of EUR 282 Mio. with free cash flow of EUR 107 Mio. by end 2020
  • High diversification in different markets and regions

TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP

  • Solutions addressing IoT trends for connectivity, machine learning (AI), 5G IoT WAN Networks, autonomous driving - and many more!
  • Engineering excellence: 3,180 engineering heads worldwide

Visit us on LinkedIn

FACTSHEET 01/2022 | www.snt.at

THE S&T SHARE

Stock Exchange

Frankfurt, Germany (Prime Standard)

Sector

TecDAX® and SDAX®

ISIN, WKN

AT0000A0E9W5, A0X9EJ

Ticker

SANT

Shares outstanding

66.096.103

Paid dividend for FY 2020

EUR 0.30/share

ANALYST RECOMMENDATION

AlsterResearch

BUY: EUR 31.00

Commerzbank

BUY: EUR 31.00

Hauck & Aufhäuser

BUY: EUR 31.00

Kepler Cheuvreux

BUY: EUR 26.00

Jefferies

BUY: EUR 32.00

Pareto Securities

BUY: EUR 30.00

Warburg Research

BUY: EUR 29.00

Status: 01.04.2021

S&T COMPANY KEY FIGURES

SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

63.06%

26.61%

Ennoconn Corporation

Freeﬂoat

5.24%

Amiral Gestion

5.09%

Naneva B.V.

IN EUR MIO.

2020

2019

2018

Revenues

1,254.8

1,122.9

990.9

Gross profit

455.8

407.5

346.5

EBITDA

130.0

111.7

90.5

Amortisation and depreciation

61.5

49.9

29.0

EBIT before PPA amortisation1)

81.7

70.1

67.3

Result after non-controlling interests

55.6

49.1

45.0

Operating cash flow

140.8

83.4

35.5

Free cash flow 2)

106.9

56.3

10.4

Earnings per share 3)

86 cent

75 cent

70 cent

IN EUR MIO.

31.12.2020

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Cash and cash equivalents

281.9

312.3

171.8

Net Cash (+) / Net debt (-)4)

20.3

29.5

52.7

Backlog

927.2

841.5

606.9

Project-pipeline

2,702.3

2,157.5

1,632.6

Employees

6,067

4,934

4,248

  1. EBIT before amortisation from purchase price allocation
  2. Operating cash flow less purchase of non-currentnon-financial asses
  3. Earnings per share undiluted
  4. Cash and cash equivalents less non-current and current financial liabilities

VISION 2030

With a clear growth strategy and overachieving performance we are your optimal investment choice for long-term secure growth!

FY2020 - guidance exceeded

Agenda 2025 incl. Project Focus

FY 2020

Guidance 2021

2018

2025p

GROWTH

Revenue:

EUR 1,254.8 Mio.

Revenue:

EUR 1,330 - EUR 1,400 Mio.

Revenues

990

Mio.

2,000 Mio

102%

EBITDA:

EUR 130.0 Mio

EBITDA:

EUR 133 - EUR 140 Mio

EBITDA

90.5

Mio.

260 Mio.

287%

Vision 2030

DIGITALIZATION

SMART

TRANSFORMATION

M&A STRATEGY

PROJECT FOCUS

TECHNOLOGIES

TO 50% GM

Vision 2030: Based on product mix transformation GM will exceed 50% and EBITDA margin 15%

INVESTOR CONTACT

Nicole Nagy, S&T AG, Lehrbachgasse 11, 1120 Wien, Austria, +43 1 80191 1196, ir@snt.at, www.snt.at,

FACTSHEET 01/2022 | www.snt.at

Disclaimer

S&T AG published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on S&T AG
Financials
Sales 2021 1 344 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
Net income 2021 55,8 M 62,5 M 62,5 M
Net Debt 2021 78,3 M 87,7 M 87,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 1 077 M 1 215 M 1 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 6 191
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart S&T AG
Duration : Period :
S&T AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&T AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,78 €
Average target price 30,33 €
Spread / Average Target 80,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hannes Niederhauser Chief Executive Officer
Richard Neuwirth Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Badstöber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Neumann Vice President-Technology
Michael Jeske Chief Operating Officer-Services DACH
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S&T AG14.46%1 215
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.48%42 273
HP INC.-7.14%38 144
GOERTEK INC.-10.41%25 627
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-14.75%21 442
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY0.44%20 488