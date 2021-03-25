Log in
S&T AG

S&T AG

(SANT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/25 02:32:01 am
21.53 EUR   +1.75%
02:07aS&T  : Sustainable growth in the crisis year 2020
PU
03/09S&T  : Kepler Cheuvreux remains its Buy rating
MD
03/08S&T  : Good start of financial year 2021
PU
S&T : Sustainable growth in the crisis year 2020

03/25/2021 | 02:07am EDT
  • Revenue growth of 12% to EUR 1,254.8 million (PY: EUR 1,122.9 million)
  • Disproportionate EBITDA increase of 16% to EUR 130.0 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million)
  • Increase in net income by 13% to EUR 55.6 million (PY: EUR 49.1 million)
  • Earnings per share increase by 15% to 86 cents
  • Operating cashflow reaches all-time high of EUR 140.8 million (PY: EUR 83.4 million)
  • Dividends increase to 30 cents after rise in profit

Linz, 25 March 2021 - S&T AG (ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5, WKN: A0X9EJ, stock exchange symbol: SANT) confirms its preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year published on February 23rd, 2021 and proves its resilience to the crisis in the pandemic year 2020: In terms of revenue, the company recorded growth of 12% year-on-year to EUR 1.254.8 million (PY: EUR 1,122.9 million), EBITDA increased by a disproportionately high 16% to EUR 130.0 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million). Net income (after minorities) also rose by around 13% to EUR 55.6 million (PY: EUR 49.1 million), and earnings per share (undiluted) thus increased by 15% to 86 cents (PY: 75 cent).

Due to the consistent and successful implementation of the PEC program, the S&T Group was also able to generate a record high operating cashflow of EUR 140.8 million in 2020 (PY: EUR 83.4 million) and is thus in an excellent position to finance its future ambitious growth. The increase of the order backlog by 10% to EUR 927 million and the 25% increase in the project pipeline to EUR 2,702 million demonstrate the adaptability of the S&T Group in these difficult pandemic times.

In line with its communicated plans, around 50% of the annual net profit is to be used for dividend payments and share buybacks, while 50% is to be invested in further growth under Agenda 2023. Due to the good financial situation and the increase in profits, the Executive Board of S&T AG will, on the one hand, propose an increased dividend of 30 cent for the past financial year to the Annual General Meeting, after no dividend was paid in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, after almost EUR 27 million have already been invested in share buybacks in 2019 and 2020, up to EUR 20 million are to be used for further share buybacks in the current financial year 2021.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of S&T AG, is confident about the future: 'Despite all adversities, the 2020 financial year was the 10th record year in a row for the S&T Group. Even though the world and S&T have changed, we are sticking to our ambitious goals and plan to continue to grow sustainably in the future. For 2021, with revenue increasing to at least EUR 1,400 million and EBITDA of at least EUR 140 million, we want to further increase earnings per share to around EUR 1 per share. We also confirm our medium-term target for 2023 of EUR 2 billion in revenues with an EBITDA of EUR 220 million.'

Disclaimer

S&T AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 243 M 1 469 M 1 469 M
Net income 2020 53,6 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net Debt 2020 4,90 M 5,79 M 5,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 1 360 M 1 610 M 1 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 264
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart S&T AG
Duration : Period :
S&T AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&T AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,29 €
Last Close Price 21,16 €
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hannes Niederhauser Chief Executive Officer
Richard Neuwirth Chief Financial Officer
Erhard F. Grossnigg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Neumann Vice President-Technology
Michael Jeske Chief Operating Officer-Services DACH
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
S&T AG9.64%1 720
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.00%66 958
HP INC.20.29%38 383
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY24.56%20 883
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC16.80%17 848
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.15.13%16 817
