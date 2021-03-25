S&T : Sustainable growth in the crisis year 2020

Revenue growth of 12% to EUR 1,254.8 million (PY: EUR 1,122.9 million)

Disproportionate EBITDA increase of 16% to EUR 130.0 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million)

Increase in net income by 13% to EUR 55.6 million (PY: EUR 49.1 million)

Earnings per share increase by 15% to 86 cents

Operating cashflow reaches all-time high of EUR 140.8 million (PY: EUR 83.4 million)

Dividends increase to 30 cents after rise in profit

Linz, 25 March 2021 - S&T AG (ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5, WKN: A0X9EJ, stock exchange symbol: SANT) confirms its preliminary figures for the 2020 financial year published on February 23rd, 2021 and proves its resilience to the crisis in the pandemic year 2020: In terms of revenue, the company recorded growth of 12% year-on-year to EUR 1.254.8 million (PY: EUR 1,122.9 million), EBITDA increased by a disproportionately high 16% to EUR 130.0 million (PY: EUR 111.7 million). Net income (after minorities) also rose by around 13% to EUR 55.6 million (PY: EUR 49.1 million), and earnings per share (undiluted) thus increased by 15% to 86 cents (PY: 75 cent).

Due to the consistent and successful implementation of the PEC program, the S&T Group was also able to generate a record high operating cashflow of EUR 140.8 million in 2020 (PY: EUR 83.4 million) and is thus in an excellent position to finance its future ambitious growth. The increase of the order backlog by 10% to EUR 927 million and the 25% increase in the project pipeline to EUR 2,702 million demonstrate the adaptability of the S&T Group in these difficult pandemic times.

In line with its communicated plans, around 50% of the annual net profit is to be used for dividend payments and share buybacks, while 50% is to be invested in further growth under Agenda 2023. Due to the good financial situation and the increase in profits, the Executive Board of S&T AG will, on the one hand, propose an increased dividend of 30 cent for the past financial year to the Annual General Meeting, after no dividend was paid in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On the other hand, after almost EUR 27 million have already been invested in share buybacks in 2019 and 2020, up to EUR 20 million are to be used for further share buybacks in the current financial year 2021.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of S&T AG, is confident about the future: 'Despite all adversities, the 2020 financial year was the 10th record year in a row for the S&T Group. Even though the world and S&T have changed, we are sticking to our ambitious goals and plan to continue to grow sustainably in the future. For 2021, with revenue increasing to at least EUR 1,400 million and EBITDA of at least EUR 140 million, we want to further increase earnings per share to around EUR 1 per share. We also confirm our medium-term target for 2023 of EUR 2 billion in revenues with an EBITDA of EUR 220 million.'