INDIANA, Pa., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's second quarter 2024 earnings will be held live via webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, 2024. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its second quarter earnings before the market opens Thursday, July 18, 2024.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:

1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, 2024

Where:

S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com 

How:

Live and replay webcast over the internet

After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

To Ask Questions:

Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the webcast will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release:

The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed Thursday, July 18, 2024 at www.stbancorp.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.5 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

