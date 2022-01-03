Log in
    STBA   US7838591011

S&T BANCORP, INC.

(STBA)
01/03 10:31:24 am
32.42 USD   +2.86%
S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

01/03/2022 | 10:01am EST
INDIANA, Pa. , Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings will be held live over the internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its fourth quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. 4th Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:

1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 27, 2022

Where:

S&T Bank's Investor Relations web page www.stbancorp.com

How:

Live over the internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "4th Quarter 2021 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until February 3, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 44007.

To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Fourth quarter 2021 Earnings Release:
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Fourth Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information, visit stbancorp.com, stbank.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301452562.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on S&T BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations