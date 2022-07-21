Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. S&T Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STBA   US7838591011

S&T BANCORP, INC.

(STBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:49 2022-07-21 am EDT
28.74 USD   -0.67%
10:34aS&T BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Net Income - Form 8-K
PU
08:13aS&T Bancorp's Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Raises Dividend
MT
07:49aS&T BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S&T Bancorp : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Net Income - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Net Income

Indiana, Pa. - July 21, 2022 - S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 and net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

•Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.25%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.83% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 14.63%.
•Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 1.71%.
•Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, and NIM (FTE) (Non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022.
•Strong consumer loan growth of $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022.
•Nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, compared to March 31, 2022.
•S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share dividend compared to $0.28 per share in the same period last year.

"Our performance was strong this quarter with significant growth in net interest income and net interest margin. We also saw significant improvement in our nonperforming assets with a decline of nearly 35% from the first quarter and a 66% decline from a year ago," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We are extremely proud to be recently named by Forbes as a Best-In-State Bank especially on the heels of our recognition by J.D. Power as the highest in overall customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Pennsylvania region. Both awards are an honor and a true reflection of our dedicated employees and the trust our customers have placed in us to help meet their financial needs."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $7.5 million, or 11%, to $75.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $67.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the second quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 34 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits remained unchanged at 0.14%. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 40 basis points to 3.56% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter.
- more -

S&T Earnings Release -2

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $20.7 million, or 34.8%, to $38.8 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease primarily related to the resolution of a $9.9 million commercial and industrial, or C&I, relationship and additional loan pay-offs. Significant progress has been made in reducing nonperforming assets over the past year with a reduction of $74.9 million, or 65.9%, since June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, decreased 30 basis points to 0.55% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.85% at
March 31, 2022 and 1.62% at June 30, 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net loan recoveries of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Gross loan charge-offs of $7.7 million were offset by recoveries of $4.7 million during the second quarter of 2022. The C&I relationship previously mentioned resulted in a $5.5 million charge-off which was offset by a $3.9 million C&I recovery from a relationship that was charged off in 2019. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to negative $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the net recovery of $2.0 million. The allowance for credit losses was 1.39% of total portfolio loans as of June 30, 2022 compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $2.6 million to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Other income decreased $1.9 million primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and a $0.5 million gain on sale of OREO in the first quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.5 million due to a shift in the volume of loans sold to loans held in the portfolio. Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million to $48.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $47.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 mainly due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to higher incentives and medical expense offset by a decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan. Professional services and legal increased $0.4 million related to various consulting engagements during the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.1 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total assets related to a $479.1 million decline in cash balances which was mainly due to a decrease in total deposits and an increase in loans. Total portfolio loans excluding, Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, increased by $107.2 million, or 6.2% annualized, compared to March 31, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew $111.7 million, or 27.5% annualized, with strong growth in both residential mortgages and home equity compared to
March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were stable at $2.7 billion compared to March 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits declined $344.7 million compared to March 31, 2022. The decline in interest-bearing deposits was concentrated in higher balance, rate sensitive customer accounts.

During the second quarter of 2022, 151,220 common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $4.2 million, or an average of $27.46 per share. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.30 per share cash dividend on July 18, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2022.

- more -

S&T Earnings Release -3

Conference Call

S&T will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 45770.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power*. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

*S&T Bank received the highest score in Pennsylvania in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally,
- more -

S&T Earnings Release -4

including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
5
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Quarter Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees $71,018 $64,593 $66,942
Investment Securities:
Taxable 5,995 4,936 3,793
Tax-exempt 484 482 690
Dividends 102 98 152
Total Interest and Dividend Income 77,599 70,109 71,577
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 1,790 1,853 2,652
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 615 523 621
Total Interest Expense 2,405 2,376 3,273
NET INTEREST INCOME 75,194 67,733 68,304
Provision for credit losses 3,204 (512) 2,561
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 71,990 68,245 65,743
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities - - 29
Debit and credit card 4,756 5,063 4,744
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,181 3,974 3,642
Wealth management 3,247 3,242 3,167
Mortgage banking 466 1,015 1,734
Other (20) 1,932 2,108
Total Noninterest Income 12,630 15,226 15,424
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits 24,811 23,712 24,515
Data processing and information technology 4,104 4,435 3,787
Occupancy 3,634 3,882 3,434
Furniture, equipment and software 2,939 2,777 2,402
Professional services and legal 2,380 1,949 1,637
Other taxes 1,682 1,537 1,832
Marketing 1,524 1,361 996
FDIC insurance 882 937 924
Other 6,468 6,824 6,302
Total Noninterest Expense 48,424 47,414 45,829
Income Before Taxes 36,196 36,057 35,338
Income tax expense 7,338 6,914 6,971
Net Income $28,858 $29,143 $28,367
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period 39,148,999 39,351,688 39,345,719
Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,099,631 39,089,933 39,048,971
Diluted earnings per share $0.74 $0.74 $0.72
Dividends declared per share $0.30 $0.29 $0.28
Dividend yield (annualized) 4.37 % 3.92 % 3.58 %
Dividends paid to net income 40.86 % 39.06 % 38.74 %
Book value $30.10 $30.11 $30.21
Tangible book value (1)
$20.44 $20.49 $20.57
Market value $27.43 $29.58 $31.30
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.21 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.83 % 9.88 % 9.65 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)
14.63 % 14.61 % 14.41 %
Pre-provision net revenue/ average assets(3)
1.71 % 1.52 % 1.61 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)
54.82 % 56.82 % 54.37 %
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
6
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees $135,611 $137,174
Investment Securities:
Taxable 10,931 7,356
Tax-exempt 966 1,503
Dividends 200 325
Total Interest and Dividend Income 147,708 146,358
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 3,643 6,133
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 1,138 1,263
Total Interest Expense 4,781 7,396
NET INTEREST INCOME 142,927 138,962
Provision for credit losses 2,692 5,699
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 140,235 133,263
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities - 29
Debit and credit card 9,819 8,906
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,155 7,116
Wealth management 6,489 6,111
Mortgage banking 1,481 6,044
Other 1,912 4,541
Total Noninterest Income 27,856 32,747
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits 48,523 47,842
Data processing and information technology 8,539 8,012
Occupancy 7,516 7,261
Furniture, equipment and software 5,716 5,042
Professional services and legal 4,329 3,168
Other taxes 3,219 3,268
Marketing 2,885 2,318
FDIC insurance 1,819 1,970
Other 13,292 12,614
Total Noninterest Expense 95,838 91,495
Income Before Taxes 72,253 74,515
Income tax expense 14,252 14,247
Net Income $58,001 $60,268
Per Share Data
Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,095,716 39,039,007
Diluted earnings per share $1.48 $1.54
Dividends declared per share $0.59 $0.56
Dividends paid to net income 39.96 % 36.44 %
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets 1.25 % 1.31 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 9.85 % 10.39 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)
14.62 % 15.57 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)
1.62 % 1.75 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)
55.79 % 52.89 %
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
7
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $344,694 $823,757 $985,278
Securities, at fair value 1,068,576 1,028,218 840,375
Loans held for sale 1,311 1,346 7,648
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate 3,191,669 3,257,955 3,246,533
Commercial and industrial 1,695,031 1,675,316 1,774,358
Commercial construction 410,425 398,592 478,153
Total Commercial Loans 5,297,125 5,331,863 5,499,044
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage 975,109 912,531 859,329
Home equity 611,893 581,821 547,658
Installment and other consumer 119,938 112,297 88,210
Consumer construction 36,829 25,399 13,110
Total Consumer Loans 1,743,769 1,632,048 1,508,307
Total Portfolio Loans 7,040,894 6,963,911 7,007,351
Allowance for credit losses (98,095) (99,915) (109,636)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net 6,942,799 6,863,996 6,897,715
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 7,949 9,349 10,106
Goodwill 373,424 373,424 373,424
Other assets 365,061 332,191 381,286
Total Assets $9,103,814 $9,432,281 $9,495,832
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $2,736,849 $2,740,315 $2,668,833
Interest-bearing demand 880,432 1,070,656 979,300
Money market 1,888,506 1,992,916 2,047,254
Savings 1,125,344 1,117,985 1,050,256
Certificates of deposit 981,116 1,038,586 1,269,621
Total Deposits 7,612,247 7,960,458 8,015,264
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 39,259 70,112 68,587
Long-term borrowings 21,988 22,171 22,969
Junior subordinated debt securities 54,423 54,408 64,113
Total Borrowings 115,670 146,691 155,669
Other liabilities 197,539 140,182 136,166
Total Liabilities 7,925,456 8,247,331 8,307,099
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,178,358 1,184,950 1,188,733
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,103,814 $9,432,281 $9,495,832
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets 12.94 % 12.56 % 12.52 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)
9.17 % 8.91 % 8.88 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.25 % 9.85 % 9.52 %
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.34 % 12.26 % 11.98 %
Risk-based capital - tier 1 12.74 % 12.67 % 12.40 %
Risk-based capital - total 14.23 % 14.18 % 14.00 %
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
8
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $528,413 0.78% $756,141 0.16% $785,465 0.09%
Securities, at fair value 1,024,106 2.19% 1,002,212 2.10% 826,861 2.19%
Loans held for sale 1,406 3.95% 1,545 3.51% 4,353 3.01%
Commercial real estate 3,197,406 4.14% 3,257,238 3.65% 3,251,894 3.69%
Commercial and industrial 1,685,728 4.31% 1,712,865 3.98% 1,890,538 3.90%
Commercial construction 404,856 3.78% 409,264 3.30% 462,928 3.34%
Total Commercial Loans 5,287,990 4.16% 5,379,367 3.73% 5,605,359 3.73%
Residential mortgage 939,756 3.98% 896,268 4.02% 863,254 4.17%
Home equity 594,529 3.56% 570,781 3.43% 535,933 3.50%
Installment and other consumer 119,041 5.36% 109,972 5.44% 84,259 6.05%
Consumer construction 31,204 3.36% 21,833 3.37% 13,264 6.39%
Total Consumer Loans 1,684,530 3.92% 1,598,854 3.90% 1,496,710 4.06%
Total Portfolio Loans 6,972,520 4.11% 6,978,221 3.77% 7,102,069 3.80%
Total Loans 6,973,926 4.11% 6,979,765 3.77% 7,106,422 3.80%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 8,939 3.69% 9,280 3.40% 10,529 4.51%
Total Interest-earning Assets 8,535,384 3.67% 8,747,398 3.27% 8,729,277 3.31%
Noninterest-earning assets 690,207 709,246 704,635
Total Assets $9,225,591 $9,456,644 $9,433,911
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand $979,514 0.07% $986,639 0.08% $998,134 0.09%
Money market 1,930,852 0.15% 2,055,857 0.15% 2,037,976 0.18%
Savings 1,118,346 0.05% 1,109,048 0.03% 1,044,899 0.03%
Certificates of deposit 1,001,775 0.31% 1,070,189 0.32% 1,291,194 0.45%
Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,030,487 0.14% 5,221,733 0.14% 5,372,203 0.20%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 50,037 0.10% 81,790 0.10% 67,838 0.10%
Long-term borrowings 22,072 2.01% 22,310 1.95% 23,113 2.01%
Junior subordinated debt securities 54,413 3.62% 54,398 2.95% 64,103 3.06%
Total Borrowings 126,522 1.95% 158,498 1.34% 155,054 1.61%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,157,009 0.19% 5,380,231 0.18% 5,527,256 0.24%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,891,032 2,879,718 2,727,653
Shareholders' equity 1,177,550 1,196,694 1,179,002
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,225,591 $9,456,644 $9,433,911
Net Interest Margin(10)
3.56% 3.16% 3.16%
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
9
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022 2021
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $641,648 0.42% $545,177 0.09%
Securities, at fair value 1,013,219 2.14% 804,613 2.26%
Loans held for sale 1,475 3.72% 5,351 2.90%
Commercial real estate 3,227,156 3.89% 3,252,763 3.72%
Commercial and industrial 1,699,222 4.15% 1,923,813 4.10%
Commercial construction 407,048 3.54% 474,037 3.36%
Total Commercial Loans 5,333,426 3.95% 5,650,613 3.82%
Residential mortgage 918,132 4.00% 880,246 4.20%
Home equity 582,721 3.50% 534,329 3.58%
Installment and other consumer 114,531 5.40% 82,095 6.19%
Consumer construction 26,544 3.36% 14,578 5.52%
Total Consumer Loans 1,641,928 3.91% 1,511,249 4.10%
Total Portfolio Loans 6,975,354 3.94% 7,161,862 3.88%
Total Loans 6,976,829 3.94% 7,167,213 3.88%
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 9,108 3.54% 10,884 4.73%
Total Interest-earning Assets 8,640,804 3.47% 8,527,887 3.49%
Noninterest-earning assets 699,097 730,117
Total Assets $9,339,901 $9,258,003
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand $983,057 0.07% $947,295 0.10%
Money market 1,993,009 0.15% 2,003,569 0.18%
Savings 1,113,723 0.04% 1,020,201 0.04%
Certificates of deposit 1,035,793 0.32% 1,317,751 0.55%
Total Interest-bearing deposits 5,125,582 0.14% 5,288,816 0.23%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 65,826 0.10% 66,254 0.13%
Short-term borrowings - -% 12,707 0.19%
Long-term borrowings 22,190 1.98% 23,291 2.01%
Junior subordinated debt securities 54,406 3.29% 64,095 3.07%
Total Borrowings 142,422 1.61% 166,348 1.53%
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,268,004 0.18% 5,455,164 0.27%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,884,828 2,633,219
Shareholders' equity 1,187,069 1,169,620
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,339,901 $9,258,003
Net Interest Margin(8)
3.35% 3.31%
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
10
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
Commercial loans: % NPL % NPL % NPL
Commercial real estate $15,783 0.49% $26,699 0.82% $82,050 2.53%
Commercial and industrial 4,454 0.26% 14,673 0.90% 16,997 0.96%
Commercial construction 864 0.21% 864 0.22% 384 0.08%
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans 21,101 0.40% 42,236 0.79% 99,431 1.81%
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage 8,137 0.83% 7,450 0.82% 9,917 1.15%
Home equity 2,281 0.37% 2,713 0.47% 3,150 0.58%
Installment and other consumer 256 0.21% 125 0.11% 121 0.14%
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 10,674 0.61% 10,287 0.63% 13,188 0.87%
Total Nonperforming Loans $31,775 0.45% $52,524 0.75% $112,619 1.61%
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs $7,678 $982 $8,737
Recoveries (4,666) (3,019) (1,264)
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $3,012 ($2,037) $7,473
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate ($125) $178 $6,595
Commercial and industrial 2,712 (2,507) 795
Commercial construction - (1) (2)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 2,587 (2,330) 7,388
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage 13 81 (57)
Home equity 6 (20) 10
Installment and other consumer 406 232 132
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 425 293 85
Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $3,012 ($2,037) $7,473

Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022 2021
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs $8,661 $15,270
Recoveries (7,685) (1,985)
Net Loan Charge-offs $976 $13,285
Net Loan Charge-offs
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate 52 7,293
Commercial and industrial 205 5,708
Commercial construction (1) (3)
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs 256 12,998
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage 94 15
Home equity (14) 242
Installment and other consumer 640 30
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs 720 287
Total Net Loan Charge-offs $976 $13,285
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
11
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonperforming loans $31,775 $52,524 $112,619
OREO 7,046 7,028 1,145
Total nonperforming assets 38,821 59,552 113,764
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 4,010 15,389 20,650
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 9,338 10,739 14,321
Total troubled debt restructurings 13,348 26,128 34,971
Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.45 % 0.75 % 1.61 %
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 0.55 % 0.85 % 1.62 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.56 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP 1.40 % 1.44 % 1.64 %
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 309 % 190 % 97 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $3,012 ($2,037) $7,473
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans 0.17 % (0.12 %) 0.43 %

Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022 2021
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs $976 $13,285
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans 0.03 % 0.37 %
- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
12
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
4Q21 1Q21
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity $1,178,358 $1,184,950 $1,188,733
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (378,259) (378,557) (379,563)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $800,099 $806,393 $809,170
Common shares outstanding 39,149 39,352 39,346
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $20.44 $20.49 $20.57
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized) $115,750 $118,192 $113,778
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,197 1,276 1,395
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $116,947 $119,468 $115,173
Average total shareholders' equity $1,177,550 $1,196,694 $1,179,002
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (378,453) (378,761) (379,784)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $799,097 $817,932 $799,218
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.63 % 14.61 % 14.41 %
(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes $36,196 $36,057 $35,338
Plus: Provision for credit losses 3,204 (512) 2,561
Total $39,400 $35,545 $37,899
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $158,034 $144,155 $152,012
Average assets $9,225,591 $9,456,644 $9,433,911
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.52 % 1.61 %
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense $48,424 $47,414 $45,829
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 75,194 67,733 68,304
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 506 493 585
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $75,700 $68,226 $68,889
Noninterest income 12,630 15,226 15,424
Less: net gains on sale of securities - - (29)
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $88,330 $83,452 $84,284
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.82 % 56.82 % 54.37 %

- more -
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
13
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2022 2021
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized) $116,964 $121,535
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,236 1,429
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $118,200 $122,964
Average total shareholders' equity $1,187,069 $1,169,620
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (378,606) (379,963)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $808,463 $789,657
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.62 % 15.57 %
(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes $72,253 $74,515
Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,692 5,699
Total $74,945 $80,214
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $151,132 $161,758
Average assets $9,339,901 $9,258,003
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.62 % 1.75 %
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense $95,838 $91,495
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 142,927 138,962
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 999 1,249
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $143,926 $140,211
Noninterest income 27,856 32,747
Less: net gains on sale of securities - (29)
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $171,782 $172,929
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.79 % 52.91 %
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income $147,708 $146,358
Less: interest expense (4,781) (7,396)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $142,927 $138,962
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 999 1,249
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $143,926 $140,211
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $290,236 $282,746
Average interest-earning assets $8,640,804 $8,527,887
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.35 % 3.31 %

- more -

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited
S&T Earnings Release -
14
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2022 2022 2021
Second First Second
(dollars in thousands) Quarter Quarter Quarter
(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity $1,178,358 $1,184,950 $1,188,733
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (378,259) (378,557) (379,563)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $800,099 $806,393 $809,170
Total assets $9,103,814 $9,432,281 $9,495,832
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (378,259) (378,557) (379,563)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $8,725,556 $9,053,724 $9,116,268
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.17 % 8.91 % 8.88 %
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income $77,599 $70,109 $71,577
Less: interest expense (2,405) (2,376) (3,273)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $75,194 $67,733 $68,304
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 506 493 585
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $75,700 $68,226 $68,889
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $303,633 $276,694 $276,313
Average interest- earning assets $8,535,384 $8,747,398 $8,729,277
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.56 % 3.16 % 3.16 %

###

Disclaimer

S&T Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 14:33:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about S&T BANCORP, INC.
10:34aS&T BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Net Income - Form 8-K
PU
08:13aS&T Bancorp's Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Raises Dividend
MT
07:49aS&T BANCORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aS&T BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
07:31aS&t bancorp, inc. announces second quarter 2022 net income
PR
07/19S&T Bancorp Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.30 a Share, Payable Aug. 18 to Sharehold..
MT
07/19S&t bancorp, inc. declares dividend
PR
07/19S&T Bancorp, Inc. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable August 18, 2022
CI
07/18S&t bank named on the forbes best-in-state banks 2022 list
PR
07/01S&t bancorp to webcast second quarter earnings conference call
PR
More news
