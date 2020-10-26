Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  S&T Bancorp, Inc.    STBA

S&T BANCORP, INC.

(STBA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/26 10:18:15 am
20.715 USD   -3.34%
10:01aS&T BANCORP : Bank Enhances Consumer Banking With New Leadership
PR
10/22S&T BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22S&T BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S&T Bancorp : Bank Enhances Consumer Banking With New Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 10:01am EDT

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bank announced today the appointment of Jason Forman as the executive vice president, director of consumer banking. S&T Bank is a full-service financial institution with assets of $9.2 billion and current operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York.

In his new role, Forman will oversee the next phase of growth and transformation for retail banking, mortgage, consumer lending, retail business banking and wealth management. He will work closely with executive management, market presidents and lines of business leaders to generate new business and grow revenue for the Bank.

"Jason's exceptional banking knowledge and ability to increase revenue across multiple business lines makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team," commented David G. Antolik, president of S&T Bank. "His focus on driving innovation, striving for operational excellence and improving the customer experience will directly contribute to the growth of our consumer lines of business."

Prior to joining S&T Bank, Forman held various management positions at BBVA, FirstMerit, and most recently Huntington Bank where he was a regional director responsible for 216 branches and 1,450 employees. His leadership responsibilities included retail banking, mortgage, business banking and financial advisory lines of business.

For more information about S&T Bank, please visit stbank.com.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank 
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.2 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was recently ranked #1 in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Mid-Atlantic including best in communication and advice by J.D. Power. Established in 1902, S&T Bank operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bank-enhances-consumer-banking-with-new-leadership-301159597.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&T BANCORP, INC.
10:01aS&T BANCORP : Bank Enhances Consumer Banking With New Leadership
PR
10/22S&T BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22S&T BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22S&T BANCORP, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/20S&T BANCORP, INC. : Declares Dividend
PR
10/16S&T BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/06S&T BANCORP : Bank Names New Executives To Lead Consumer Sales, Strategy And Tra..
PR
10/02S&T BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/02S&T BANCORP, INC. : and S&T Bank Chief Executive Officer Todd Brice to Retire on..
PR
10/01S&T BANCORP : to Webcast Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group