    STBA   US7838591011

S&T BANCORP, INC.

(STBA)
  
S&T Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Dividend

07/20/2021 | 10:01am EDT
INDIANA, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, declared a $0.28 per share cash dividend at its regular meeting held July 19, 2021. This is comparable to a common stock dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the July 19, 2021 closing price of $28.91 is 3.9 percent. The dividend is payable August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2021.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-inc-declares-dividend-301337300.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
