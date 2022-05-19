S&T Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K/A
05/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
stba-20220516
Explanatory Note
This Form 8-K/A is filed to amend and restate the current report on Form 8-K filed by S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 18, 2022. Specifically, this Form 8-K/A removes the disclosures in the Form 8-K under Item 5.03 (Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year) and Item 9.01 (Exhibits) in their entirety, as such disclosures were included in the Form 8-K in error. While the Board of Directors of S&T discussed and approved the termination of the Trust and Revenue Oversight Committee, the Board of Directors has not yet taken formal action to amend S&T's By-Laws as discussed in the original Form 8-K filing.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 16, 2022, S&T Bancorp, Inc. held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A total of 39,351,422 shares of the Company's common stock were entitled to vote as of February 28, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting. There were 31,532,885 shares voted at the Annual Meeting, at which the shareholders were asked to vote on three proposals. Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the shareholders at the Annual Meeting, and the final voting results of each such proposal.
Proposal No. 1 Election of Directors
FOR
WITHHELD
BROKER NON-VOTES
Lewis W. Adkins, Jr.
25,870,777
1,407,456
4,254,652
David G. Antolik
25,609,098
1,669,135
4,254,652
Peter R. Barsz
25,828,960
1,449,273
4,254,652
Christina A. Cassotis
26,532,171
746,062
4,254,652
Michael J. Donnelly
26,092,538
1,185,695
4,254,652
Jeffrey D. Grube
26,128,344
1,149,889
4,254,652
William J. Hieb
26,206,527
1,071,706
4,254,652
Christopher J. McComish
26,156,446
1,121,787
4,254,652
Frank J. Palermo, Jr.
25,857,088
1,421,145
4,254,652
Christine J. Toretti
25,290,410
1,987,823
4,254,652
Steven J. Weingarten
24,762,227
2,516,006
4,254,652
Proposal No. 2 Ratification of the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal Year 2022
The shareholders voted to ratify the selection of Ernst&Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year 2022. The results of the vote were as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
31,205,566
297,605
29,714
Proposal No. 3 Advisory Vote on S&T's Executive Compensation
The shareholders voted to approve the non-binding, advisory proposal on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. The results of the vote were as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTES
25,678,731
1,308,399
291,103
4,254,652
