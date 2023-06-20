Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. S.T. Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4951   JP3162800001

S.T. CORPORATION

(4951)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:58:19 2023-06-20 am EDT
1540.00 JPY   -0.52%
01:07aS T : Corporate Profile 2023（2.1MB）
PU
06/01S T : Notice of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（558.5KB）
PU
05/26S T : Corporate Profile 2023（2.1MB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S T : Corporate Profile 2023（2.1MB）

06/20/2023 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Profile 2023

Year Ended March 31, 2023

Contents

Business・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２

About S.T.CORPORATION ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・３

Information by Business ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１０

Systems for Overseeing and Supporting Business Administration ２０ Sustainability・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２４

Information by Sustainability ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２５

Company Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２９

Note: The figures are rounded down. (As of May 26, 2023)

Compilation Policy

[Target Organizations] The report on our company, or the S.T. Group (consolidated), if not mentioned. The "S.T. Group" means the entire S.T. Group, the "S.T. Group (in Japan)" means S.T. (non-consolidated) and group companies in Japan, and the "S.T. (non-consolidated)" means S.T. Corporation (non-consolidated).

[Target Period] April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Note: Fiscal years in this report are based on S.T. CORPORATION's fiscal year ending March 31.

[Forward-lookingStatement] This report contains forward-looking statements regarding

S.T. CORPORATION's future plans, strategies, and performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the issuance of this report. Please note that the Company's actual performance may differ greatly from forward-looking statements due to the economic situation, business environment, market demand, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the future.

[Market Size, Market Shares, Seasonal Indices] Market size, market shares, and seasonal indices are based on the data of INTAGE Inc.'s SRI+ (in value terms) for "deodorizers (for refrigerators)" during a 3-year period from 2020 to 2022, "mothproofing agents for food" during a 4-year period from 2019 to 2022, "disposable warmers, excluding those for the eye parts" during a 1-year period from April 2022 to March 2023, other items during a period from January to December 2022, "deodorizers and air fresheners (excluding those for clothes and anti-virus ones)" and "mothproofing agents (excluding those for dolls)."

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

Business

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

2

About S.T. CORPORATION

Contents

１ Strengths and Salient Features ・・・・・・・・・・・４

２ Business Overview ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・５

３ Financial Highlights １ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・６

４ Financial Highlights ２（Category Information）・・・７ ５ Non-Financial Highlights（ESG Information） ・・・・・８

６ Management Strategy (Brand Value Management) ・・・・９

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

3

Strengths and Salient Features

A Manufacturer of Miscellaneous Daily Goods

that Focuses on Niche Markets

Boasting a Large Number of Unique and Robust Brands

A trusted major brand

that protects clothing

Dehumidifier brand

The Company's

Top brand insect

flagship megabrand

repellent for rice

Top brand in refrigerator deodorizers

≪Shoshu-Riki≫

≪Dashu-Tan≫

Kome-Touban

≪Mushuda≫

≪Drypet≫

・Grasping people's imagination when they hear about, see and use our products

≪the driving force behind our product development activities≫

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

4

Business Overview

Business by Categories

Composition of

Strengths

Ｍａｒｋｅｔ Ｓｈａｒｅ

Salient Features

Net Sales

・Shoshu-Riki

・Shaldan

Air Fresheners

Ｒｅｆｒｉｇｅｒａｔｏｒ

AIR Care

43％

Deodorizers

・Growth Driver

・Dashu-Tan

25％（2）

82％（1）

CLOTH Care

18％

・Mushuda

Mothproofing Agents

・Earnings Source

・Neopara

53％（1）

・Foundation Business

Existing

・Onpacks

Disposable Warmers

・Winter Product

THERMAL Care

10％

・Results Managed at the

・On Style

17％（3）

Point-of-sale

Businesses

・Family

Household Gloves

・Foundation Business

HAND Care

13％

・Sold Overseas for

・Modelobe

19％（2）

Commercial use

HUMIDITY Care

7％

・Drypet

Dehumidifiers

・Market Created by the

・Bincho-Tan Drypet

33％（1）

Company

・Kome-Touban

・Division Coordinating Efforts

HOME Care

9％

・Senjo-Riki

to Nurture New Products

・Clear Forest

Overseas

・The ratio of overseas sales is 7%. We strengthen global business as another driver of growth.

Promoting Capital and

・We concluded contracts for capital and business tie-ups with FUMAKILLA LIMITED and NS FaFa Japan Co., Ltd.

Business Alliances

Development of New

・Develop the Clear Forest brand, and the Yells brand.

Businesses

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

5

Disclaimer

S.T.Corporation published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about S.T. CORPORATION
01:07aS T : Corporate Profile 2023（2.1MB）
PU
06/01S T : Notice of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders（558.5KB）
PU
05/26S T : Corporate Profile 2023（2.1MB）
PU
05/26S T : FY2023 Full Year（1.4MB）
PU
05/25S T : FY2023 Full Year（263.7KB）
PU
05/08S.T. Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/01S T : Corporate Profile 2022（1.5MB）
PU
03/30S.T. CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/20S T : Fy2023 q3（508.6kb）
PU
02/20S T : Fy2023 q3（506.0kb）
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 45 880 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2023 1 900 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 34 429 M 243 M 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart S.T. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
S.T. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S.T. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 548,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takako Suzuki Chairman, President & Head-General Management
Go Hirayama Manager-Information Technology Group
Kaoru Yonemoto Director, Head-Global Marketing, R&D
Tsukasa Konda Managing Executive Officer & Senior Head-Business
Seiichi Nishida Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.T. CORPORATION2.25%243
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.28%55 833
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.19.29%23 488
THE CLOROX COMPANY11.55%19 352
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-6.81%11 191
LION CORPORATION-7.93%2 798
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer