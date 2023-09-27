Corporate Profile 2023

Year Ended March 31, 2023

Contents

Business・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２

About S.T.CORPORATION ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・３

Information by Business ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１０

Systems for Overseeing and Supporting Business Administration ２０ Sustainability・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２４

Information by Sustainability ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２５

Company Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２９

Note: The figures are rounded down. (As of May 26, 2023)

Compilation Policy

[Target Organizations] The report on our company, or the S.T. Group (consolidated), if not mentioned. The "S.T. Group" means the entire S.T. Group, the "S.T. Group (in Japan)" means S.T. (non-consolidated) and group companies in Japan, and the "S.T. (non-consolidated)" means S.T. Corporation (non-consolidated).

[Target Period] April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Note: Fiscal years in this report are based on S.T. CORPORATION's fiscal year ending March 31.

[Forward-lookingStatement] This report contains forward-looking statements regarding

S.T. CORPORATION's future plans, strategies, and performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the issuance of this report. Please note that the Company's actual performance may differ greatly from forward-looking statements due to the economic situation, business environment, market demand, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the future.

[Market Size, Market Shares, Seasonal Indices] Market size, market shares, and seasonal indices are based on the data of INTAGE Inc.'s SRI+ (in value terms) for "deodorizers (for refrigerators)" during a 3-year period from 2020 to 2022, "mothproofing agents for food" during a 4-year period from 2019 to 2022, "disposable warmers, excluding those for the eye parts" during a 1-year period from April 2022 to March 2023, other items during a period from January to December 2022, "deodorizers and air fresheners (excluding those for clothes and anti-virus ones)" and "mothproofing agents (excluding those for dolls)."

Business

About S.T. CORPORATION

Contents

１ Strengths and Salient Features ・・・・・・・・・・・４

２ Business Overview ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・５

３ Financial Highlights １ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・６

４ Financial Highlights ２（Category Information）・・・７ ５ Non-Financial Highlights（ESG Information） ・・・・・８

６ Management Strategy (Brand Value Management) ・・・・９

Strengths and Salient Features

A Manufacturer of Miscellaneous Daily Goods

that Focuses on Niche Markets

Boasting a Large Number of Unique and Robust Brands

A trusted major brand

that protects clothing

Dehumidifier brand

The Company's

Top brand insect

flagship megabrand

repellent for rice

Top brand in refrigerator deodorizers

≪Shoshu-Riki≫

≪Dashu-Tan≫

Kome-Touban

≪Mushuda≫

≪Drypet≫

・Grasping people's imagination when they hear about, see and use our products

≪the driving force behind our product development activities≫

Business Overview

Business by Categories

Composition of

Strengths

Ｍａｒｋｅｔ Ｓｈａｒｅ

Salient Features

Net Sales

・Shoshu-Riki

・Shaldan

Air Fresheners

Ｒｅｆｒｉｇｅｒａｔｏｒ

AIR Care

43％

Deodorizers

・Growth Driver

・Dashu-Tan

25％（2）

82％（1）

CLOTH Care

18％

・Mushuda

Mothproofing Agents

・Earnings Source

・Neopara

53％（1）

・Foundation Business

Existing

・Onpacks

Disposable Warmers

・Winter Product

THERMAL Care

10％

・Results Managed at the

・On Style

17％（3）

Point-of-sale

Businesses

・Family

Household Gloves

・Foundation Business

HAND Care

13％

・Sold Overseas for

・Modelobe

19％（2）

Commercial use

HUMIDITY Care

7％

・Drypet

Dehumidifiers

・Market Created by the

・Bincho-Tan Drypet

33％（1）

Company

・Kome-Touban

・Division Coordinating Efforts

HOME Care

9％

・Senjo-Riki

to Nurture New Products

・Clear Forest

Overseas

・The ratio of overseas sales is 7%. We strengthen global business as another driver of growth.

Promoting Capital and

・We concluded contracts for capital and business tie-ups with FUMAKILLA LIMITED and NS FaFa Japan Co., Ltd.

Business Alliances

Development of New

・Develop the Clear Forest brand, and the Yells brand.

Businesses

