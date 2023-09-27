Corporate Profile 2023
Year Ended March 31, 2023
Business・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２
About S.T.CORPORATION ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・３
Information by Business ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１０
Systems for Overseeing and Supporting Business Administration ２０ Sustainability・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２４
Information by Sustainability ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２５
Company Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２９
Note: The figures are rounded down. (As of May 26, 2023)
Compilation Policy
[Target Organizations] The report on our company, or the S.T. Group (consolidated), if not mentioned. The "S.T. Group" means the entire S.T. Group, the "S.T. Group (in Japan)" means S.T. (non-consolidated) and group companies in Japan, and the "S.T. (non-consolidated)" means S.T. Corporation (non-consolidated).
[Target Period] April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Note: Fiscal years in this report are based on S.T. CORPORATION's fiscal year ending March 31.
[Forward-lookingStatement] This report contains forward-looking statements regarding
S.T. CORPORATION's future plans, strategies, and performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the issuance of this report. Please note that the Company's actual performance may differ greatly from forward-looking statements due to the economic situation, business environment, market demand, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the future.
[Market Size, Market Shares, Seasonal Indices] Market size, market shares, and seasonal indices are based on the data of INTAGE Inc.'s SRI+ (in value terms) for "deodorizers (for refrigerators)" during a 3-year period from 2020 to 2022, "mothproofing agents for food" during a 4-year period from 2019 to 2022, "disposable warmers, excluding those for the eye parts" during a 1-year period from April 2022 to March 2023, other items during a period from January to December 2022, "deodorizers and air fresheners (excluding those for clothes and anti-virus ones)" and "mothproofing agents (excluding those for dolls)."
Business
About S.T. CORPORATION
１ Strengths and Salient Features ・・・・・・・・・・・４
２ Business Overview ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・５
３ Financial Highlights １ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・６
４ Financial Highlights ２（Category Information）・・・７ ５ Non-Financial Highlights（ESG Information） ・・・・・８
６ Management Strategy (Brand Value Management) ・・・・９
Strengths and Salient Features
A Manufacturer of Miscellaneous Daily Goods
that Focuses on Niche Markets
≪Boasting a Large Number of Unique and Robust Brands≫
A trusted major brand
that protects clothing
Dehumidifier brand
The Company's
Top brand insect
flagship megabrand
repellent for rice
Top brand in refrigerator deodorizers
≪Shoshu-Riki≫
≪Dashu-Tan≫
≪Kome-Touban≫
≪Mushuda≫
≪Drypet≫
・Grasping people's imagination when they hear about, see and use our products
≪the driving force behind our product development activities≫
Business Overview
Business by Categories
Composition of
Strengths
Ｍａｒｋｅｔ Ｓｈａｒｅ
Salient Features
Net Sales
・Shoshu-Riki
・Shaldan
Air Fresheners
Ｒｅｆｒｉｇｅｒａｔｏｒ
AIR Care
43％
Deodorizers
・Growth Driver
・Dashu-Tan
25％（2）
82％（1）
CLOTH Care
18％
・Mushuda
Mothproofing Agents
・Earnings Source
・Neopara
53％（1）
・Foundation Business
Existing
・Onpacks
Disposable Warmers
・Winter Product
THERMAL Care
10％
・Results Managed at the
・On Style
17％（3）
Point-of-sale
Businesses
・Family
Household Gloves
・Foundation Business
HAND Care
13％
・Sold Overseas for
・Modelobe
19％（2）
Commercial use
HUMIDITY Care
7％
・Drypet
Dehumidifiers
・Market Created by the
・Bincho-Tan Drypet
33％（1）
Company
・Kome-Touban
・Division Coordinating Efforts
HOME Care
9％
・Senjo-Riki
to Nurture New Products
・Clear Forest
Overseas
・The ratio of overseas sales is 7%. We strengthen global business as another driver of growth.
Promoting Capital and
・We concluded contracts for capital and business tie-ups with FUMAKILLA LIMITED and NS FaFa Japan Co., Ltd.
Business Alliances
Development of New
・Develop the Clear Forest brand, and the Yells brand.
Businesses
