Note: The figures are rounded down. (As of May 26, 2023)

Compilation Policy

[Target Organizations] The report on our company, or the S.T. Group (consolidated), if not mentioned. The "S.T. Group" means the entire S.T. Group, the "S.T. Group (in Japan)" means S.T. (non-consolidated) and group companies in Japan, and the "S.T. (non-consolidated)" means S.T. Corporation (non-consolidated).

[Target Period] April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Note: Fiscal years in this report are based on S.T. CORPORATION's fiscal year ending March 31.

[Forward-lookingStatement] This report contains forward-looking statements regarding

S.T. CORPORATION's future plans, strategies, and performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the issuance of this report. Please note that the Company's actual performance may differ greatly from forward-looking statements due to the economic situation, business environment, market demand, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the future.

[Market Size, Market Shares, Seasonal Indices] Market size, market shares, and seasonal indices are based on the data of INTAGE Inc.'s SRI+ (in value terms) for "deodorizers (for refrigerators)" during a 3-year period from 2020 to 2022, "mothproofing agents for food" during a 4-year period from 2019 to 2022, "disposable warmers, excluding those for the eye parts" during a 1-year period from April 2022 to March 2023, other items during a period from January to December 2022, "deodorizers and air fresheners (excluding those for clothes and anti-virus ones)" and "mothproofing agents (excluding those for dolls)."