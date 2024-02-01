Corporate Profile 2024

Year Ended March 31, 2024

Contents

(As of June 19, 2024)

Compilation Policy

[Target Organizations] The report on our company, or the S.T. Group (consolidated), if not mentioned. The "S.T. Group" means the entire S.T. Group, the "S.T. Group (in Japan)" means S.T. (non-consolidated) and group companies in Japan, and the "S.T. (non-consolidated)" means S.T. Corporation (non-consolidated).

[Target Period] April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

Note: Fiscal years in this report are based on S.T. CORPORATION's fiscal year ending March 31.

[Forward-lookingStatement] This report contains forward-looking statements regarding

S.T. CORPORATION's future plans, strategies, and performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the issuance of this report. Please note that the Company's actual performance may differ greatly from forward-looking statements due to the economic situation, business environment, market demand, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the future.

[Market Size, Market Shares, Seasonal Indices] Market size, market shares, and seasonal indices are based on the data of INTAGE Inc.'s SRI+ (in value terms) for "deodorizers (for refrigerators)" during a 3-year period from 2021 to 2023, "mothproofing agents for food" during a 5-year period from 2019 to 2023, "disposable warmers, excluding those for the eye parts" during a 1-year period from April 2023 to March 2024, other items during a period from January to December 2023, "deodorizers and air fresheners (excluding those for clothes and anti-virus ones)" and "mothproofing agents (excluding those for dolls)."

Business

About S.T. CORPORATION

Strengths and Salient Features

A Manufacturer of Miscellaneous Daily Goods

that Focuses on Niche Markets

Boasting a Large Number of Unique and Robust Brands

A trusted major brand

that protects clothing

Dehumidifier brand

The Company's

Top brand insect

flagship megabrand

repellent for rice

Top brand in refrigerator deodorizers

≪SHOSHURIKI≫

≪DASHUTAN

≪KOMETOBAN≫

≪MUSHUDA≫

≪DRYPET≫

CHARCOAL≫

・Grasping people's imagination when they hear about, see and use our products

≪the driving force behind our product development activities≫

Business Overview

Business by Categories

Composition of

Strengths

Ｍａｒｋｅｔ Ｓｈａｒｅ

Salient Features

Net Sales

・Shoshu-Riki

Air Fresheners

Ｒｅｆｒｉｇｅｒａｔｏｒ

AIR Care

４５％

Deodorizers

・Growth Driver

・Dashu-Tan

25％（3）

82％（1）

CLOTH Care

１６％

・Mushuda

Mothproofing Agents

・Earnings Source

・Neopara

52％（1）

・Foundation Business

Existing

・Onpacks

Disposable Warmers

・Winter Product

THERMAL Care

９％

・Results Managed at the

・On Style

14％（3）

Point-of-sale

Businesses

HAND Care

１３％

・Family

Household Gloves

・Foundation Business

・Modelobe

20％（2）

・Sold for Commercial use

HUMIDITY Care

７％

・Drypet

Dehumidifiers

・Market Created by the

・Bincho-Tan Drypet

32％（1）

Company

・Kome-Touban

Rice Storage Insect Infestation

・Division Coordinating Efforts

HOME Care

１０％

Protection Product

・S.T.Pet

to Nurture New Products

84%（1)

Overseas

・The ratio of overseas sales is 6%. We strengthen global business as another driver of growth.

Promoting Capital and

・We concluded contracts for capital and business tie-ups with FUMAKILLA LIMITED and NS FaFa Japan Co., Ltd.

Business Alliances

Development of New

・Develop the Clear Forest brand, and Pet product.

Businesses

Financial Highlights （１）

Net Sales

Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards.

(Billions of yen )

60.0

47.5

49.6

45.4

45.5

44.4

50.0

40.0

30.0

20.0

10.0

0.0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Operating Income

Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards.

(Billions of yen)

4

3.9

3.3

3.2

3

2.4

2

1.3

1

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

ＲＯＥ / ＲＯＡ

Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards.

(Millions of yen)

3,000

2,261

2,525

2,500

1,828

2,000

1,500

1,109

1,274

1,000

500

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

（％）

ROE

ROA

10

7.8

8.3

7.6

8

6.0

8.2

6

7.8

4.2

4

5.7

2

3.5

3.9

0

-2

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

*The figures are rounded down.

6

Financial Highlights 2）（Category Information

Overview by Products

≪Net Sales by Products ≫ (FY2024)

AIR Care

45.5％

CLOTH Care

16.1％

THERMAL Car

9.5％

HAND Care

12.7％

HUMIDITY Care

6.5％

HOME Care

9.7％

≪Market Share by Categories≫ (2023)

Market

Market Share

Rank

Air Fresheners

25 ％

3

Mothproofing Agents

52 ％

1

Dehumidifiers

32 ％

1

Deodorizers

82 ％

1

Household Gloves

20 ％

2

Disposable Warmers

14 ％

3

Overview by Geographic Region

≪Breakdown of Sales by Region≫ （FY2024）

Japan

93.6％

Overseas

6.4％

≪Net Sales by Overseas Region≫ （FY2024 Non-Consolidated）

Asia 39.4％

U.S. 41.0％

Europe 8.6％

Other 11.0％

Non-financial HighlightsESG Information

Total CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2)

*The CO2 emissions from our domestic business establishments in Scopes 1 and 2 were estimated.

*For the estimation of emissions in Scope 2 derived from purchased electric power, the consumption of power generated from renewable energy was multiplied by the adjusted emission factor for each kind of electric power and the consumption of other power was multiplied by the average emission factor in Japan and the sum of them was defined as CO2 emissions until FY 3/2022. From FY 3/2023, the calculation using the adjusted emission factor for each kind of electric power was basically conducted, but the average emission factor in Japan was used for power generated from uncertain energy.

*The figures are rounded down.

（t-CO2）

Scope1

Scope2

5,000

Total weight of waste

*The subject organization is S.T. Group (in Japan).

Establishment of STM Co., Ltd.

1,556

（t）

1,432

1,329

1,362

1,500

4,038

3,863

Purchase of renewable energy

4,000

3,055

2,891

1,200

1,183

3,000

3,066

2,000

2,907

1,913

2,096

1,505

1,000

584

0

972

956

978

959

921

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Ratio of female managers

※The subject organization is S.T. Group (in Japan)

900

600

300

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Ratio of independent outside directors Ratio of female directors

（％）

17.7

（％）

Ratio of independent outside directors Ratio of female directors

18

15.1

15

11.5

10.9

10.2

12

9

6

3

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

60

55.6

50.0

50.0

50.0

55.6

50

40

30

33.3

37.5

40.0

33.3

20

30.0

10

0

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Information by Business

１ AIR Care（Air Fresheners and Deodorizers）・・・・・１０

２ CLOTH Care（Mothproofing Agents） ・・・・・・・・・１１

３ THERMAL Care（Disposable Warmers）・・・・・・・・・１２

４ HAND Care（Household Gloves） ・・・・・・・・・・・１３

５ HUMIDITY Care（Dehumidifiers） ・・ ・・・・・・・・１４

６ HOME Care（Others） ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１５

７ Strengthen Global Business・・・・・・・・・・・・・１６

８ Promoting Capital and Business Alliances ・・・・・１７

９ Promoting New Businesses・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１８

AIR CareAir Fresheners and Deodorizers

Trends in Market Scale and Share

(Air fresheners include the ones for vehicles, but do not include cleaners for clothes and toilet tanks.)

Trends in Net Sales

Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards. *The figures are rounded down.

(Billions of yen )

Market scale

Share

(Billions of yen )

120

91.1

93.0

93.5

89.9

92.8

100

80

60

23.3

24.0

24.3

24.8

24.5

40

20

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

（％）

25.0

80

20.0

60

15.0

40

10.0

  1. 5.0
  1. 0.0

21.0

21.3

19.9

20.0

20.2

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

Seasonal Indices

Salient Business Features and Strengths

（％）

2022

2023

12

8.9

9.3

10.1

10.2

9.9

9.1

10

8.1

8.4

7.4

7.2

8

6.8

6.3

10.0

9.8

8.6

9.1

9.2

8.5

8.7

8.0

6

7.5

7.1

6.0

4

5.8

2

0

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Business bolstered by the positive effects of unique television commercials and promotional activities that continue to attract interest as topics of conversation.

SHOSHURIKI

SHOSHURIKI

SHOSHURIKI

PREMIUM

SPRAY

PREMIUMAROMA

AROMA FOR

FOR TOILET

FOR SLEEP

ROOM

DASHUTAN

CHARCOAL

10

