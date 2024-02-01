Corporate Profile 2024
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Contents
Business・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２
About S.T.CORPORATION ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・３
Information by Business ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・９
Systems for Overseeing and Supporting Business Administration １９ Sustainability・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２３
Information by Sustainability ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２４
Company Information ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・２７
(As of June 19, 2024)
Compilation Policy
[Target Organizations] The report on our company, or the S.T. Group (consolidated), if not mentioned. The "S.T. Group" means the entire S.T. Group, the "S.T. Group (in Japan)" means S.T. (non-consolidated) and group companies in Japan, and the "S.T. (non-consolidated)" means S.T. Corporation (non-consolidated).
[Target Period] April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
Note: Fiscal years in this report are based on S.T. CORPORATION's fiscal year ending March 31.
[Forward-lookingStatement] This report contains forward-looking statements regarding
S.T. CORPORATION's future plans, strategies, and performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the issuance of this report. Please note that the Company's actual performance may differ greatly from forward-looking statements due to the economic situation, business environment, market demand, and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in the future.
[Market Size, Market Shares, Seasonal Indices] Market size, market shares, and seasonal indices are based on the data of INTAGE Inc.'s SRI+ (in value terms) for "deodorizers (for refrigerators)" during a 3-year period from 2021 to 2023, "mothproofing agents for food" during a 5-year period from 2019 to 2023, "disposable warmers, excluding those for the eye parts" during a 1-year period from April 2023 to March 2024, other items during a period from January to December 2023, "deodorizers and air fresheners (excluding those for clothes and anti-virus ones)" and "mothproofing agents (excluding those for dolls)."
Business
About S.T. CORPORATION
Contents
１ Strengths and Salient Features ・・・・・・・・・・・４
２ Business Overview ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・５
３ Financial Highlights １ ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・６
４ Financial Highlights ２（Category Information）・・・７ ５ Non-Financial Highlights（ESG Information） ・・・・・８
Strengths and Salient Features
A Manufacturer of Miscellaneous Daily Goods
that Focuses on Niche Markets
≪Boasting a Large Number of Unique and Robust Brands≫
A trusted major brand
that protects clothing
Dehumidifier brand
The Company's
Top brand insect
flagship megabrand
repellent for rice
Top brand in refrigerator deodorizers
≪SHOSHURIKI≫
≪DASHUTAN
≪KOMETOBAN≫
≪MUSHUDA≫
≪DRYPET≫
CHARCOAL≫
・Grasping people's imagination when they hear about, see and use our products
≪the driving force behind our product development activities≫
Business Overview
Business by Categories
Composition of
Strengths
Ｍａｒｋｅｔ Ｓｈａｒｅ
Salient Features
Net Sales
・Shoshu-Riki
Air Fresheners
Ｒｅｆｒｉｇｅｒａｔｏｒ
AIR Care
４５％
Deodorizers
・Growth Driver
・Dashu-Tan
25％（3）
82％（1）
CLOTH Care
１６％
・Mushuda
Mothproofing Agents
・Earnings Source
・Neopara
52％（1）
・Foundation Business
Existing
・Onpacks
Disposable Warmers
・Winter Product
THERMAL Care
９％
・Results Managed at the
・On Style
14％（3）
Point-of-sale
Businesses
HAND Care
１３％
・Family
Household Gloves
・Foundation Business
・Modelobe
20％（2）
・Sold for Commercial use
HUMIDITY Care
７％
・Drypet
Dehumidifiers
・Market Created by the
・Bincho-Tan Drypet
32％（1）
Company
・Kome-Touban
Rice Storage Insect Infestation
・Division Coordinating Efforts
HOME Care
１０％
Protection Product
・S.T.Pet
to Nurture New Products
84%（1)
Overseas
・The ratio of overseas sales is 6%. We strengthen global business as another driver of growth.
Promoting Capital and
・We concluded contracts for capital and business tie-ups with FUMAKILLA LIMITED and NS FaFa Japan Co., Ltd.
Business Alliances
Development of New
・Develop the Clear Forest brand, and Pet product.
Businesses
Financial Highlights （１）
Net Sales
Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards.
(Billions of yen )
60.0
47.5
49.6
45.4
45.5
44.4
50.0
40.0
30.0
20.0
10.0
0.0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Operating Income
Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards.
(Billions of yen)
4
3.9
3.3
3.2
3
2.4
2
1.3
1
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
ＲＯＥ / ＲＯＡ
Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards.
(Millions of yen)
3,000
2,261
2,525
2,500
1,828
2,000
1,500
1,109
1,274
1,000
500
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
（％）
ROE
ROA
10
7.8
8.3
7.6
8
6.0
8.2
6
7.8
4.2
4
5.7
2
3.5
3.9
0
-2
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
*The figures are rounded down.
Financial Highlights （2）（Category Information）
Overview by Products
≪Net Sales by Products ≫ (FY2024)
■ AIR Care
45.5％
■ CLOTH Care
16.1％
■ THERMAL Car
9.5％
■ HAND Care
12.7％
■ HUMIDITY Care
6.5％
■ HOME Care
9.7％
≪Market Share by Categories≫ (2023)
Market
Market Share
Rank
Air Fresheners
25 ％
3
Mothproofing Agents
52 ％
1
Dehumidifiers
32 ％
1
Deodorizers
82 ％
1
Household Gloves
20 ％
2
Disposable Warmers
14 ％
3
Overview by Geographic Region
≪Breakdown of Sales by Region≫ （FY2024）
■ Japan
93.6％
■ Overseas
6.4％
≪Net Sales by Overseas Region≫ （FY2024 Non-Consolidated）
■ Asia 39.4％
■ U.S. 41.0％
■ Europe 8.6％
■ Other 11.0％
7
Non-financial Highlights（ESG Information）
Total CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2)
*The CO2 emissions from our domestic business establishments in Scopes 1 and 2 were estimated.
*For the estimation of emissions in Scope 2 derived from purchased electric power, the consumption of power generated from renewable energy was multiplied by the adjusted emission factor for each kind of electric power and the consumption of other power was multiplied by the average emission factor in Japan and the sum of them was defined as CO2 emissions until FY 3/2022. From FY 3/2023, the calculation using the adjusted emission factor for each kind of electric power was basically conducted, but the average emission factor in Japan was used for power generated from uncertain energy.
*The figures are rounded down.
（t-CO2）
Scope1
Scope2
5,000
Total weight of waste
*The subject organization is S.T. Group (in Japan).
Establishment of STM Co., Ltd.
1,556
（t）
1,432
1,329
1,362
1,500
4,038
3,863
Purchase of renewable energy
4,000
3,055
2,891
1,200
1,183
3,000
3,066
2,000
2,907
1,913
2,096
1,505
1,000
584
0
972
956
978
959
921
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Ratio of female managers
※The subject organization is S.T. Group (in Japan)
900
600
300
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Ratio of independent outside directors Ratio of female directors
（％）
17.7
（％）
Ratio of independent outside directors Ratio of female directors
18
15.1
15
11.5
10.9
10.2
12
9
6
3
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
60
55.6
50.0
50.0
50.0
55.6
50
40
30
33.3
37.5
40.0
33.3
20
30.0
10
0
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Information by Business
Contents
１ AIR Care（Air Fresheners and Deodorizers）・・・・・１０
２ CLOTH Care（Mothproofing Agents） ・・・・・・・・・１１
３ THERMAL Care（Disposable Warmers）・・・・・・・・・１２
４ HAND Care（Household Gloves） ・・・・・・・・・・・１３
５ HUMIDITY Care（Dehumidifiers） ・・ ・・・・・・・・１４
６ HOME Care（Others） ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１５
７ Strengthen Global Business・・・・・・・・・・・・・１６
８ Promoting Capital and Business Alliances ・・・・・１７
９ Promoting New Businesses・・・・・・・・・・・・・・１８
AIR Care（Air Fresheners and Deodorizers）
Trends in Market Scale and Share
(Air fresheners include the ones for vehicles, but do not include cleaners for clothes and toilet tanks.)
Trends in Net Sales
Beginning with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, we have applied the new accounting standards. *The figures are rounded down.
(Billions of yen )
Market scale
Share
(Billions of yen )
120
91.1
93.0
93.5
89.9
92.8
100
80
60
23.3
24.0
24.3
24.8
24.5
40
20
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
（％）
25.0
80
20.0
60
15.0
40
10.0
- 5.0
- 0.0
21.0
21.3
19.9
20.0
20.2
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Seasonal Indices
Salient Business Features and Strengths
（％）
2022
2023
12
8.9
9.3
10.1
10.2
9.9
9.1
10
8.1
8.4
7.4
7.2
8
6.8
6.3
10.0
9.8
8.6
9.1
9.2
8.5
8.7
8.0
6
7.5
7.1
6.0
4
5.8
2
0
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May.
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Business bolstered by the positive effects of unique television commercials and promotional activities that continue to attract interest as topics of conversation.
SHOSHURIKI
SHOSHURIKI
SHOSHURIKI
PREMIUM
SPRAY
PREMIUMAROMA
AROMA FOR
FOR TOILET
FOR SLEEP
ROOM
DASHUTAN
CHARCOAL
