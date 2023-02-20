S T : FY2023 Q3（506.0KB）

Year Ended March 31, 2023 (76th Term)
Third Quarter
Financial Results Briefing
S.T. Corporation
Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.
1
Sales increased but profit decreased.
Consolidated
Sales
YOY
Vs.
ratio
Forecast
Net sales
¥35.7 bn 100.0％
101.1％
97.0％
Operating income
¥2.3 bn
6.3％
74.2％
123.0％
Ordinary income
¥2.6 bn
7.2％
79.3％
122.3％
Profit attributable to
¥1.7 bn
4.7％
75.9％
124.2％
owners of parent
2
FY 3/22
FY 3/23
Actual
Sales ratio
¥35.3 bn
100.0％
¥35.7 bn
Cost of Sales
¥21.3 bn
60.4％
¥22.1 bn
61.9％
Gross Profit
¥14.0 bn
39.6％
¥13.6 bn
38.1％
SG&A Expenses
¥10.9 bn
31.0％
¥11.3 bn
31.7％
Operating Income
¥3.0 bn
8.6％
3
Business Category
YoY
Composition
AIR Care
(Deodorizers/air
¥15.7 bn
99.2％
43.9％
fresheners)
CLOTH Care
(Mothproofing
¥5.7 bn
96.3％
15.8％
agents)
THERMAL
(Disposable
¥4.2 bn
114.2％
11.7％
Care
warmers)
HAND Care
(Household
¥4.4 bn
102.0％
12.3％
gloves）
HUMIDITY
(Dehumidifiers)
¥2.5 bn
102.1％
6.9％
Control
HOME Care
(Other)
¥3.3 bn
102.3％
9.4％
Total
101.1
100.0
％
4
Factors behind the Increase/Decrease in Operating Income in FY3/23
Increase/decrease in5.operating7 income
営業利益 億円増加
Operating income decreased ¥780 mil.
F a c t o r s b e h i n d
i n c r e a s e
・Lower purchasing and manufacturing costs ・Increase due to larger sales quantities
・Increase due to raised sales prices
・Decrease in disposal loss and inventory valuation loss
d e c r e a s e
・Rise in raw material prices, etc.
-941
・Decrease caused by lowered
-879
sales prices
・Increase in marketing expenses
・Other
-194-148
630
338
223
186
Unit: Million yen
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
S.T.Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 09:29:02 UTC.