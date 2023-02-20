Advanced search
    4951   JP3162800001

S.T. CORPORATION

(4951)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-20 am EST
1548.00 JPY   +0.19%
S T : Fy2023 q3（508.6kb）
PU
S T : Fy2023 q3（506.0kb）
PU
S T : Corporate Profile 2022（1.5MB）
PU
S T : FY2023 Q3（506.0KB）

02/20/2023 | 04:30am EST
Year Ended March 31, 2023 (76th Term)

Third Quarter

Financial Results Briefing

S.T. Corporation

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

1

Highlights of the Business Performance in FY 3/23

Sales increased but profit decreased.

Consolidated

Sales

YOY

Vs.

ratio

Forecast

Net sales

¥35.7 bn 100.0

101.1

97.0

Operating income

¥2.3 bn

6.3

74.2

123.0

Ordinary income

¥2.6 bn

7.2

79.3

122.3

Profit attributable to

¥1.7 bn

4.7

75.9

124.2

owners of parent

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

2

Highlights of the Business Performance in FY 3/23

FY 3/22

FY 3/23

Actual

Sales ratio

Actual

Sales ratio

Net sales

¥35.3 bn

100.0

¥35.7 bn

100.0

Cost of Sales

¥21.3 bn

60.4

¥22.1 bn

61.9

Gross Profit

¥14.0 bn

39.6

¥13.6 bn

38.1

SG&A Expenses

¥10.9 bn

31.0

¥11.3 bn

31.7

Operating Income

¥3.0 bn

8.6

¥2.3 bn

6.3

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

3

Highlights of the Business Performance in FY 3/23

Business Category

Sales

YoY

Composition

ratio

AIR Care

(Deodorizers/air

¥15.7 bn

99.2

43.9

fresheners)

CLOTH Care

(Mothproofing

¥5.7 bn

96.3

15.8

agents)

THERMAL

(Disposable

¥4.2 bn

114.2

11.7

Care

warmers)

HAND Care

(Household

¥4.4 bn

102.0

12.3

gloves

HUMIDITY

(Dehumidifiers)

¥2.5 bn

102.1

6.9

Control

HOME Care

(Other)

¥3.3 bn

102.3

9.4

Total

¥35.7 bn

101.1

100.0

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

4

Factors behind the Increase/Decrease in Operating Income in FY3/23

Increase/decrease in5.operating7 income

営業利益 億円増加

Operating income decreased ¥780 mil.

F a c t o r s b e h i n d

i n c r e a s e

Lower purchasing and manufacturing costs Increase due to larger sales quantities

Increase due to raised sales prices

Decrease in disposal loss and inventory valuation loss

F a c t o r s b e h i n d

d e c r e a s e

Rise in raw material prices, etc.

-941

Decrease caused by lowered

-879

sales prices

Increase in marketing expenses

Other

-194-148

630

338

223

186

Unit: Million yen

Copyright © S.T. Corporation. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

S.T.Corporation published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 09:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 46 200 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2023 1 800 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 34 429 M 256 M 256 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Takako Suzuki Chairman, President & Head-General Management
Go Hirayama Manager-Information Technology Group
Kaoru Yonemoto Director, Head-Global Marketing, R&D
Tsukasa Konda Managing Executive Officer & Senior Head-Business
Seiichi Nishida Manager-Business Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S.T. CORPORATION2.05%256
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC0.38%49 596
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.3.93%20 446
THE CLOROX COMPANY9.48%18 977
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-4.04%11 330
LION CORPORATION-3.37%3 094