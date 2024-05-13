1
Year Ended March 31, 2024 (77th Term)
Financial Results Briefing
May 8, 2024
S.T. Corporation
Yo Kozuki, President & CEO
Regarding the governmental order to take measures
for preventing the false description of "MORILABO Series"
Today's Briefing Agenda
① Report on the Financial Results Summary
②Full-year Earnings Forecast
Summary of the Business Performance in FY3/24
■Decrease in net sales and profit
■The sales of CLOTH Care declined, and the sales of AIR Care fell below the forecast.
■Investment in R&D and pet care business
■Disposal of bad inventory
D e c r e a s e i n n e t s a l e s a n d p r o f i t
Consolidated
Sales
Vs.
YOY
ratio
Forecast
Net sales
¥44.5 bn
-
95.9％
97.6％
Operating profit
¥1.3 bn
3.0％
54.8％
55.5％
Ordinary profit
¥1.9 bn
4.3％
68.9％
70.7％
Profit attributable
¥1.3 bn
2.9％
67.1％
69.7％
to owners of parent
Comprehensive
income attributable
¥1.6 bn
82.5%
to owners of parent
Dividend: ¥42 (¥40 in the previous fiscal year)
FY3/24
Actual
Sales ratio
YOY
Net sales
¥44.5 bn
-
97.6％
Cost of sales
¥28.1 bn
63.1％
98.0％
Gross profit
¥16.4 bn
36.9％
96.8％
Selling, general
¥15.1 bn
33.9％
103.7％
and administrative
expenses
Operating profit
¥1.3 bn
3.0％
55.5％
Business category
Sales
Composition
YOY
ratio
Air Care
(Air Fresheners and
¥20.3 bn
45％
103％
Deodorizers)
Cloth Care
(Mothproofing Agents)
¥7.1 bn
16％
89％
Thermal Care
(Disposable Warmers)
¥4.2 bn
9％
90％
Hand Care
(Household Gloves)
¥5.7 bn
13％
97％
Humidity Care
(Dehumidifiers)
¥2.9 bn
7％
97％
Home Care
(Other)
¥4.3 bn
10％
101％
Total
¥44.5 bn
100％
98％
Operating profit decreased 1,070 million yen
Fa c t o r s b e h i n d
i n c r e a s e
Increase owing to the raised selling prices Reduction of manufacturing costs, etc.
Decreases in loss on abandonment of goods, loss on valuation of inventory, etc.
Decreases in marketing expenses
Fa c t o r s b e h i n d
d e c r e a s e
Rising material costs
-1,567
Decrease due to lower sales quantities
Augmentation of SGA, excluding marketing expenses
Decrease due to selling price reduction
Sales deduction (such as rebates)
367 178
152
-708-686
-309-276
1,776
Unit: Million yen
Initiatives for FY3/24
To concentrate on existing core businesses to enhance profitability
Measures for coping with the skyrocketing of costs for raw materials
To continue initiatives in growing fields
To establish the base for surviving the ESG era
AIR Care
The sales of mainly high value-added products increased year on year.
The sales of the Premium Aroma series grew by 128%, thanks to the contribution
of new products, such as "For Sleep."
SHOSHURIKI
SHOSHURIKI
Premium Aroma For Sleep
COMPACT FOR TOILET
