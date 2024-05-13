1

Year Ended March 31, 2024 (77th Term)

Financial Results Briefing

May 8, 2024

S.T. Corporation

Yo Kozuki, President & CEO

Regarding the governmental order to take measures

for preventing the false description of "MORILABO Series"

Today's Briefing Agenda

Report on the Financial Results Summary

Full-year Earnings Forecast

Summary of the Business Performance in FY3/24

■Decrease in net sales and profit

■The sales of CLOTH Care declined, and the sales of AIR Care fell below the forecast.

■Investment in R&D and pet care business

■Disposal of bad inventory

Highlights of the Business Performance in FY3/24

D e c r e a s e i n n e t s a l e s a n d p r o f i t

Consolidated

Sales

Vs.

YOY

ratio

Forecast

Net sales

¥44.5 bn

-

95.9

97.6

Operating profit

¥1.3 bn

3.0

54.8

55.5

Ordinary profit

¥1.9 bn

4.3

68.9

70.7

Profit attributable

¥1.3 bn

2.9

67.1

69.7

to owners of parent

Comprehensive

income attributable

¥1.6 bn

82.5%

to owners of parent

Dividend: ¥42 (¥40 in the previous fiscal year)

Highlights of the Business Performance in FY3/24

FY3/24

Actual

Sales ratio

YOY

Net sales

¥44.5 bn

-

97.6

Cost of sales

¥28.1 bn

63.1

98.0

Gross profit

¥16.4 bn

36.9

96.8

Selling, general

¥15.1 bn

33.9

103.7

and administrative

expenses

Operating profit

¥1.3 bn

3.0

55.5

Highlights of the Business Performance in FY3/24

Business category

Sales

Composition

YOY

ratio

Air Care

(Air Fresheners and

¥20.3 bn

45

103

Deodorizers)

Cloth Care

(Mothproofing Agents)

¥7.1 bn

16

89

Thermal Care

(Disposable Warmers)

¥4.2 bn

9

90

Hand Care

(Household Gloves)

¥5.7 bn

13

97

Humidity Care

(Dehumidifiers)

¥2.9 bn

7

97

Home Care

(Other)

¥4.3 bn

10

101

Total

¥44.5 bn

100

98

Factors behind the Increase/Decrease in Operating Profit in FY3/24

営業利益 5.7億円増加

Operating profit decreased 1,070 million yen

Fa c t o r s b e h i n d

i n c r e a s e

Increase owing to the raised selling prices Reduction of manufacturing costs, etc.

Decreases in loss on abandonment of goods, loss on valuation of inventory, etc.

Decreases in marketing expenses

Fa c t o r s b e h i n d

d e c r e a s e

Rising material costs

-1,567

Decrease due to lower sales quantities

Augmentation of SGA, excluding marketing expenses

Decrease due to selling price reduction

Sales deduction (such as rebates)

367 178

152

-708-686

-309-276

1,776

Unit: Million yen

Initiatives for FY3/24

To concentrate on existing core businesses to enhance profitability

Measures for coping with the skyrocketing of costs for raw materials

To continue initiatives in growing fields

To establish the base for surviving the ESG era

AIR Care

The sales of mainly high value-added products increased year on year.

The sales of the Premium Aroma series grew by 128%, thanks to the contribution

of new products, such as "For Sleep."

SHOSHURIKI

SHOSHURIKI

Premium Aroma For Sleep

COMPACT FOR TOILET

