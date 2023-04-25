Advanced search
    SUS   GB0007655037

S&U PLC

(SUS)
2023-04-25
2405.00 GBX   +0.21%
Dowlais team buy GBP2.2 million worth after debut

04/25/2023 | 10:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Dowlais Group PLC - London-based spin-off of Melrose Industries PLC composed of GKN Automotive, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Hydrogen businesses - Three top leaders buy 1.8 million shares at GBP1.22, worth GBP2.2 million, on Monday. Chair Simon Smith buys 81,284 shares, Chief Executive Officer Liam Butterworth buys 1.1 million, and Chief Financial Officer Roberto Fioroni buys 677,834. Dowlais started trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday last week, the shares losing about 20% on their first day.

----------

S&U PLC - Birmingham, England-based motor and property finance lender - Chair Anthony Coombs sells 15,000 shares at GBP24.00, worth GBP360,000, on Tuesday. Still has 1.3 million shares.

----------

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, England-base construction company - Kristen Baxter, associate of Mark Baxter, managing director of Specialist Services, sells 50,368 shares at GBP1.74, worth GBP87,867, on Friday last week.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

