S-Ventures PLC - AQSE-listed investment firm focused on health and wellness sectors - Posts results for financial year 2022 ended September 30, comparing to time period between July 6, 2020 and September 30, 2021. Revenue is GBP8.6 million compared to GBP1.6 million. Loss from operations widens to GBP3.4 million from GBP1.0 million. Cash as at September 30 increases to GBP1.8 million from GBP200,000 a year prior. Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer Scott Livingston says: "Whilst our immediate aim is to absorb the recent acquisitions and ensure they fuse into a well-run group operation, we remain aware of opportunities to acquire further business. The investment thesis central to S-Ventures is strengthened in the current environment. The long-term structural trends in favour of health and wellness and, particularly, healthy foods and beverages remain intact. We expect the near-term macroeconomic environment to be challenging with input cost inflation and potential erosion of disposable incomes. "

Current stock price: 8.70 pence

12-month change: down 73%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

