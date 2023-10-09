LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that Mark Herrmann, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Company Webcast

The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company's website at https://swseedco.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/sanw/2056680. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Panel Presentation

Additionally, Mr. Herrmann will be participating in a panel titled, "Harvesting Opportunities: Next Generation Solutions to Address the Global Agriculture Challenges." This panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/panel6/2278896.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/fall2023invreg/.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer

S&W Seed Company

Phone: (720) 593-3570

www.swseedco.com

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

