LONGMONT, Colo., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that Mark Herrmann, CEO, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted presentation will take place at 11:00am ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Company Contact:

Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer

S&W Seed Company

Phone: (720) 593-3570

www.swseedco.com

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

sanw@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-spring-2024-investor-conference-on-may-30-2024-302154405.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company