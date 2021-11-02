Log in
S&W Seed Company to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 11, 2021

11/02/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
LONGMONT, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2022, ended September 30, 2021, on Thursday, November 11, 2021, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 am ET to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10161461. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sw-seed-company-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-thursday-november-11-2021-301414545.html

SOURCE S&W Seed Company


© PRNewswire 2021
