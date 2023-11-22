Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On November 17, 2023, S&W Seed Company Australia Pty Ltd ("S&W Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of S&W Seed Company, entered into an amended and restated finance agreement with National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB"), pursuant to which, among other things:
•
the borrowing base line credit limit under S&W Australia's seasonal credit facility was decreased from AUD $40,000,000 (USD $25,480,000 as of October 31, 2023) to AUD $36,000,000 (USD $22,932,000 as of October 31, 2023), and the maturity date was extended from September 30, 2024 to March 31, 2025;
•
the overdraft credit limit under S&W Australia's seasonal credit facility was increased from AUD $2,000,000 (USD $1,274,000 as of October 31, 2023) to AUD $6,000,000 (USD $3,822,000 as of October 31, 2023), and the maturity date was extended to March 31, 2024; and
•
the customer margin component of the interest rate for drawings denominated in a foreign currency was changed from 1.65% to 3.00% per annum.
S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. The Company is primarily engaged in the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Companyâs product crops include alfalfa, sorghum, sunflower, stevia, Australian wheat and pasture seeds. Its alfalfa seed is primarily used for growing alfalfa hay, which is grown throughout the world as forage for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle, horses and sheep. Its sorghum comes in two types: forage and grain. In addition to alfalfa, the pasture seed market in Australia includes medic, clovers, vetch, forage cereals, and certain grasses. It operates seed cleaning and processing facilities, which are located in Texas, New South Wales, and South Australia. Its seed products are primarily grown under contract by farmers. Its seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. The Company sells over 600 seed products in more than 40 countries.