Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 17, 2023, S&W Seed Company Australia Pty Ltd ("S&W Australia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of S&W Seed Company, entered into an amended and restated finance agreement with National Australia Bank Limited ("NAB"), pursuant to which, among other things:

the borrowing base line credit limit under S&W Australia's seasonal credit facility was decreased from AUD $40,000,000 (USD $25,480,000 as of October 31, 2023) to AUD $36,000,000 (USD $22,932,000 as of October 31, 2023), and the maturity date was extended from September 30, 2024 to March 31, 2025;
the overdraft credit limit under S&W Australia's seasonal credit facility was increased from AUD $2,000,000 (USD $1,274,000 as of October 31, 2023) to AUD $6,000,000 (USD $3,822,000 as of October 31, 2023), and the maturity date was extended to March 31, 2024; and
the customer margin component of the interest rate for drawings denominated in a foreign currency was changed from 1.65% to 3.00% per annum.

Attachments

Disclaimer

S&W Seed Company published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 20:59:16 UTC.