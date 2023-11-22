S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company. The Company is primarily engaged in the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Companyâs product crops include alfalfa, sorghum, sunflower, stevia, Australian wheat and pasture seeds. Its alfalfa seed is primarily used for growing alfalfa hay, which is grown throughout the world as forage for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle, horses and sheep. Its sorghum comes in two types: forage and grain. In addition to alfalfa, the pasture seed market in Australia includes medic, clovers, vetch, forage cereals, and certain grasses. It operates seed cleaning and processing facilities, which are located in Texas, New South Wales, and South Australia. Its seed products are primarily grown under contract by farmers. Its seed platform develops and supplies germplasm designed to produce higher yields for farmers worldwide. The Company sells over 600 seed products in more than 40 countries.