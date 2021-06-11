Log in
    SANW   US7851351046

S&W SEED COMPANY

(SANW)
S&W Seed : to Participate in Panel Discussion “Next Generation Seed Companies that are Changing Agriculture” at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

06/11/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
Panel discussion scheduled for 11:00am ET on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

LONGMONT, CO - June 11, 2021

S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that the Company's CEO, Mark Wong, will be participating in a panel at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference titled 'Next Generation Seed Companies that are Changing Agriculture.' The panel, to be conducted virtually, will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021at 11:00am ET.

To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham/panel3/2191917.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14, 2021through June 16, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United Statesand with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

Disclaimer

S&W Seed Company published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 17:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
