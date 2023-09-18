Communications services companies were more or less flat amid mixed signals about advertising trends.

S4 Capital, the London-listed digital advertising and marketing-services group led by longtime ad executive Martin Sorrell, warned that its business is feeling the impact of challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Magna, an investing and research arm of Interpublic Group, boosted its forecast for U.S. ad growth this year to 5.2%, for a total of $337 billion, up from a June estimate of 4.2% growth.

Investment firm KKR agreed to buy a 20% stake in the regional data center business of Singapore Telecommunications for about $800 million.

Charter Communications' carriage dispute with Disney is likely causing customers to turn elsewhere, even after access to channels like ESPN was restored, warned analysts at brokerage Raymond James.

