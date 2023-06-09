Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. S4 Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFOR   GB00BFZZM640

S4 CAPITAL PLC

(SFOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:49 2023-06-09 am EDT
126.10 GBX   -2.32%
04:30aS4 Capital notes muted growth at start of 2023 but backs guidance
AN
02:56aNetwork International agrees to GBP2.2 billion buyout
AN
02:41aS4 Capital Logs 'Modest' Like-for-like Revenue Growth in Four Months to April; Outlook Affirmed
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S4 Capital notes muted growth at start of 2023 but backs guidance

06/09/2023 | 04:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - Advertising agency S4 Capital PLC on Friday backed annual guidance but cautioned that growth so far in 2023 has been "more modest" than in 2022.

S4 Capital, which had experienced like-for-like net revenue growth of 26% in 2022, said growth was more muted in the first four months of 2023, "reflecting the slowdown in the growth rates of our two main addressable markets", Executive Chair Martin Sorrell will say at the company's annual general meeting today.

The London-based firm said the pace of like-for-like net revenue growth moderated due to the "slowdown in the growth rates of our two main addressable markets, with technology platforms around 6% and technology services to 7-10%".

It still expects 2023 like-for-like net revenue growth of between 8% and 12% excluding the impact of one "whopper" reduction and 6% and 10% including it. A whopper is a major client for S4 Capital.

Last month, S4 Capital reported revenue for the first three months to March 31 of GBP261.7 million. Net revenue was GBP210.1 million.

Shares were down 2.2% at 126.30 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 172 M 1 470 M 1 470 M
Net income 2023 -36,7 M -46,1 M -46,1 M
Net Debt 2023 190 M 239 M 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 -19,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 736 M 923 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 8 142
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart S4 CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
S4 Capital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S4 CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 129,10 GBX
Average target price 261,89 GBX
Spread / Average Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Margaret Basterfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Stuart Sorrell Executive Chairman
Christopher Senné Martin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Kowall Secretary, Head-Compliance & General Counsel
Rupert Roderick Faure Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S4 CAPITAL PLC-31.77%923
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA22.48%19 414
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.15.80%18 914
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.18.91%15 291
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.116.21%14 733
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.15%13 213
