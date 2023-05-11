Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. S4 Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFOR   GB00BFZZM640

S4 CAPITAL PLC

(SFOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:38:52 2023-05-11 am EDT
141.25 GBX   +1.62%
05:20aS4 Capital reports quarterly revenue growth, maintains outlook
AN
03:33aStrong U.S. demand and AI helps Sorrell's S4 to navigate tougher environment
RE
02:59aS4 Capital Posts Higher Q1 Revenue; Outlook Maintained
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S4 Capital reports quarterly revenue growth, maintains outlook

05/11/2023 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - S4 Capital PLC on Thursday said its quarterly revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023 was led by its North and South American "pillar" markets.

The London-based advertising agency said revenue for the first three months to March 31 rose by 27% to GBP261.7 million, from GBP206.8 million the year prior. Net revenue was GBP210.1 million, up 23% from GBP171.1 million, in line with S4 Capital expectations.

Growth was driven by its technology services and strength in the Americas, the company said.

Looking ahead, S4 Capital says it remains "cautiously optimistic" for 2023 and expects to continue growing its client base. The company maintains its full-year target of net revenue growth of 8% to 12%.

In 2022, S4 Capital reported net revenue totalling USD891.7 million.

Shares in S4 Capital were down 0.4% at 138.39 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about S4 CAPITAL PLC
05:20aS4 Capital reports quarterly revenue growth, maintains outlook
AN
03:33aStrong U.S. demand and AI helps Sorrell's S4 to navigate tougher environm..
RE
02:59aS4 Capital Posts Higher Q1 Revenue; Outlook Maintained
MT
02:54aRolls-Royce turnaround "moving at pace"; S4 confident
AN
02:05aEarnings Flash (SFOR.L) S4 CAPITAL Posts Q1 Revenue GBP261.7M
MT
04/28S4 Capital : Annual Report and Accounts
PU
04/28S4 Capital : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/17FTSE 100 Inches Up as Market Awaits Key Inflation, Earnings Figures
DJ
04/17UK Inflation Likely Dropped Below Double Digits in March
DJ
04/17UK Banks' Net Interest Margins, Deposit Flows, Returns Seen in Focus at 1Q
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S4 CAPITAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 031 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
Net income 2022 -139 M -175 M -175 M
Net Debt 2022 138 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 785 M 990 M 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 8 891
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart S4 CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
S4 Capital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S4 CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 139,00 GBX
Average target price 270,78 GBX
Spread / Average Target 94,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Margaret Basterfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Stuart Sorrell Executive Chairman
Christopher Senné Martin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Roderick Faure Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S4 CAPITAL PLC-26.53%990
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA17.03%19 099
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.11.73%18 290
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.136.85%16 162
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.84%14 691
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.7.66%13 835
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer