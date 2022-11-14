Sorrell's S4 Capital maintains momentum in third quarter

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital ad
group S4 Capital said on Monday it had more than
maintained its top-line momentum in the third quarter, with
like-for-like gross profit/net revenue up over 29%.
The company said it continued to trade in line with its top
line objective for 2022 of 25% like-for-like gross profit/net
revenue growth and its profitability objective of operational
core earnings of about 120 million pounds ($141 million).
($1 = 0.8503 pounds)
