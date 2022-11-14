Sorrell's S4 Capital maintains momentum in third quarter

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital ad group S4 Capital said on Monday it had more than maintained its top-line momentum in the third quarter, with like-for-like gross profit/net revenue up over 29%.

The company said it continued to trade in line with its top line objective for 2022 of 25% like-for-like gross profit/net revenue growth and its profitability objective of operational core earnings of about 120 million pounds ($141 million). ($1 = 0.8503 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)