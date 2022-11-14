Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. S4 Capital plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFOR   GB00BFZZM640

S4 CAPITAL PLC

(SFOR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
210.00 GBX   +3.04%
02:04aEarnings Flash (SFOR.L) S4 CAPITAL Reports Q3 Revenue GBP300.1M
MT
11/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sorrell's S4 Capital maintains momentum in third quarter

11/14/2022 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell's digital ad group S4 Capital said on Monday it had more than maintained its top-line momentum in the third quarter, with like-for-like gross profit/net revenue up over 29%.

The company said it continued to trade in line with its top line objective for 2022 of 25% like-for-like gross profit/net revenue growth and its profitability objective of operational core earnings of about 120 million pounds ($141 million). ($1 = 0.8503 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about S4 CAPITAL PLC
02:04aEarnings Flash (SFOR.L) S4 CAPITAL Reports Q3 Revenue GBP300.1M
MT
11/11UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/09UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/08UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/07UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/18Analysis-UK crisis forces 'off kilter' businesses to halt investment
RE
10/14Moody's Changes S4 Capital Outlook To Negative From Stable
MT
09/21FTSE Closes Up 0.6% After UK Outlined Energy Support for Businesses
DJ
09/21Transcript : S4 Capital plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 21, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on S4 CAPITAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 026 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net income 2022 -166 M -195 M -195 M
Net Debt 2022 141 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 163 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 041
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart S4 CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
S4 Capital plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S4 CAPITAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 210,00 GBX
Average target price 268,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mary Margaret Basterfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Martin Stuart Sorrell Executive Chairman
Christopher Senné Martin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Rupert Roderick Faure Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul David Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
S4 CAPITAL PLC-66.88%1 369
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA6.59%16 413
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.5.79%15 806
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-13.24%12 623
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.40%11 583
WPP PLC-22.52%10 945